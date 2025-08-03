How do we get the next generation to the polls?

Fighting political apathy depends on the next generation

The dysfunction we see today isn’t new. Throughout history, every generation has faced a choice: to accept the status quo or to fight for a better future. From abolitionists who rejected the normalization of slavery, to suffragists who defied a system that excluded women, to civil rights leaders who stood against legal segregation, progress has always come from people, often young people, who refused to accept the world as it was.

The challenges we face today demand that same clarity and courage. The rising cost of living, a broken healthcare system, underfunded schools, climate disasters, gun violence, and the erosion of democratic norms are not abstract policy debates, they are lived realities, especially for working-class communities, people of color, and the most vulnerable among us.

I want young Daytonians to say, ‘This is my city — and I belong here’

We should not be asking why young people are disengaged — we should be asking why we, as a community, have given them so few pathways to participate. Political apathy is not a youth problem; it is a leadership problem.

That is why I am proposing the formation of the Dayton Youth Council — a permanent, city — backed body made up of high school and college-age residents tasked with advising the Dayton City Commission on key issues, especially those impacting education, job access, housing, transportation, mental health support, and justice. This is not about symbolic involvement. It is about real policy input from the people who will inherit this city.

Engagement isn’t just about preparing future voters — it’s about unleashing present-day changemakers

Working with young people throughout my professional life — as a youth pastor, community organizer, and a pediatric chaplain — I’ve learned they want what we all want: to be recognized, respected, and heard. Often, they want to make a difference but aren’t sure where to begin.

Here’s the sad truth: many young people care deeply about issues like climate change, gun violence, income inequality, and student debt—but they don’t always see voting as a tool to address those concerns. They lack trust in the systems and politicians who perpetuate these issues, especially those who talk about solutions, but do not back their talk with action.

Our democracy and our city work best when everyone participates

This is a crisis of connection. Too many Daytonians feel like their voices don’t matter, that government at all levels is disconnected from their daily struggles with rising housing costs, neighborhood safety concerns, and the challenges facing local businesses.

But here’s what I’ve learned through my work on the School Board and as a neighborhood leader: when we show up, when we listen, and when we focus on getting things done rather than playing politics, people respond.

