IDEAS & VOICES: Why should you “shop local,” anyway?

We understand that it’s tempting to take the easy route and shop at the big box stores. However, when you shop locally, you’re not just supporting small brick-and-mortar businesses like ours. You’re also supporting local artists, bakers, and makers who may not have a physical storefront (many of them have also have an online presence – check them out!).

By shopping locally and supporting these small businesses, you’re helping to strengthen our local economy and allowing our community to remain vibrant and unique. When small businesses thrive, it creates a sense of community and attracts more foot traffic to the area. This in turn helps to attract even more small businesses, creating a positive cycle of growth and prosperity.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Across several studies, the local income or job multiplier effect has been two to three times as high for locally owned businesses relative to national chains. A typical local income or job multiplier of 1.2 for a purchase from a nationally based business turns into a multiplier of 1.4 to 1.6 for a locally owned business. What does that mean? For every $10 spent in the area, there is another $2 in induced economic activity if buying from a national chain, but another $4 to $6 if buying from a locally owned business.

