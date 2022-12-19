IDEAS & VOICES: Why should you “shop local,” anyway?

You are often told to “shop local,” but have you stopped to consider why? Hear from local business owners and an economist on the meaning behind the motto and the importance of supporting your local economy not only as you do your last-minute holiday shopping, but year-round.
VOICES: Spice up local businesses with year-round support
While large chain operations benefit from sophisticated market research to identify ways their products can appeal to the largest number of potential customers, small business owners rely on their connections to the community and a direct, face-to-face relationship with their customers to develop products. When you buy and support local, you have more control over your investment; your money stays in your community and grows your local economy – often in more ways than you might think. If you are buying our spice blends, for example, you are also supporting my suppliers and the grocer, Gem City Market, where they’re sold. Finally, when you support minority-owned small businesses, you are directly helping to build a more equitable, inclusive, and diverse local economy.
VOICES: Shop local to keep our community strong and thriving
We understand that it’s tempting to take the easy route and shop at the big box stores. However, when you shop locally, you’re not just supporting small brick-and-mortar businesses like ours. You’re also supporting local artists, bakers, and makers who may not have a physical storefront (many of them have also have an online presence – check them out!).
By shopping locally and supporting these small businesses, you’re helping to strengthen our local economy and allowing our community to remain vibrant and unique. When small businesses thrive, it creates a sense of community and attracts more foot traffic to the area. This in turn helps to attract even more small businesses, creating a positive cycle of growth and prosperity.
VOICES: If you love Dayton, where should you buy your coffee?
Across several studies, the local income or job multiplier effect has been two to three times as high for locally owned businesses relative to national chains. A typical local income or job multiplier of 1.2 for a purchase from a nationally based business turns into a multiplier of 1.4 to 1.6 for a locally owned business. What does that mean? For every $10 spent in the area, there is another $2 in induced economic activity if buying from a national chain, but another $4 to $6 if buying from a locally owned business.