Retired Dayton Daily News journalist to appear on NATO public panel

According to a release, local, national, and international journalists will take the stage from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. on May 23 for “Journalists’ Stories: Telling the Truth During and After the Conflict.”

The panel, sponsored by the National Endowment for Democracy, will be moderated by Damon Wilson, President of NED.

Panelists include:

Mary McCarty, Correspondent for the Dayton Daily News

Velma Saric, Founder and President of the Post-Conflict Research Center

Denis Dzidic, Executive Director of Balkan Investigative Reporting Network (BIRN) Bosnia and Herzegovina

Leila Bicakcic, Director of the Center for Investigative Reporting Bosnia and Herzegovina

McCarty, a longtime reporter for the Dayton Daily News, was among the more than 300 journalists from around the world who reported on the Dayton Peace Accords.

“One of the most memorable and shocking things I remember is reporters would be behind the gates at the Hope Hotel and we could see Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic come out for his morning stroll around the perimeter,” McCarty later said. “I was thinking here it is a beautiful fall day in Dayton, Ohio, and this murderous dictator is taking a walk 100 yards away from me. It was a very strange feeling.”

Tickets and will be required to attend each panel and only valid for the panel listed on the ticket, according to the release. Tickets are free of charge. Tickets are available at tickets.udayton.edu.

Learn more about the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in our FAQ.