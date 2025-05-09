‘Smallest act of kindness can make a life-saving difference’

There is someone waiting to hear your story

If you are struggling with the depression, the anxiety, the constant worry that is in your head, in your every day, you should absolutely be aware that help is everywhere. There are many valuable resources all around you here in Dayton. Reach out. Tell someone what you’re feeling, what you’re living with. There is no judgement in the acknowledgement of a personal crisis, only a strong desire in others to help you out of a hole that comes along in life when it is least expected. There are so many agencies that have the right tools and the profound heart to dig you out of that hole. Call them now — don’t wait for what you think might be the right moment.

Read more from Beth Mann, president of the board for the Dayton-based group For Love of Children.

Asking a question can be a superpower. It can save a life.

It’s an honor when people share these stories. There was a time that people didn’t talk about suicide. We live in a community that has been impacted by trauma for decades. The last few years in particular have been difficult. We didn’t have time to heal from the tornadoes before the Oregon District tragedy and then came COVID. The reality is that people are struggling, our community is struggling, and our friends may be struggling.

Read more from Adriane Miller, Executive Director of Nurturing Community, Cultivating Justice (NCCJ)

Make space for every person to live their truth safely and with pride

At the core of suicide prevention is connection. The LGBTQ+ community frequently contends with rejection, isolation, and stigma from family, peers, and society. Mental health isn’t simply about chemical imbalances; it’s about the human need to belong, to be seen, and to be affirmed. When those needs go unmet, psychological distress can deepen into despair. But when we foster acceptance, visibility, and love, we give life back its meaning.

Read more from Dr. Jason Dedek-Keeler, PsyD, MBA, specializes in guiding individuals toward self-discovery and positive change with Hearthstone Psychology.

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Pride Rocks! is a suicide prevention program promoting suicide prevention in the LGBTQ+ Community.

WHEN: May 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S Main St, Dayton, OH 45402

WHO: Pride Rocks! is open for anyone and is family friendly.