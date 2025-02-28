This March, we can all be champions for those with developmental disabilities

Celebrating Champions for Change

People with developmental disabilities are artists, musicians, athletes, leaders, and volunteers. They are employed in our communities and contribute their talents and gifts to keep the engine of society running. Many serve as essential workers in nursing homes, grocery stores, hospitals and other venues. Others advocate, raising awareness of the need for accessibility so that people with disabilities can access information, visit public venues, and partake in recreational activities with family and friends. Providing an opportunity for people with DD to participate in society is important, and the foundation for their involvement begins at a young age, with early intervention (EI) services.

- Read more from Kamarr Gage, Interim Superintendent of the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services

Support those with developmental disabilities by being intentional, committed advocates

Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month provides an opportunity for focused education, advocacy and awareness. Take time to learn about developmental disabilities. Attend a conference, register for an online course, ask questions, conduct research. The Miami Valley is made stronger by training, recruiting and retaining educators, therapists, behavior specialists, health care professionals and community members who are passionate and adept in meeting the needs of individuals with developmental disabilities. Everyone can be mindful of whether the places we work, worship, live and play are accessible to individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. Think about the most recent event you enjoyed. Was the environment inclusive? Was it accessible? If not, why not? What can be done to make it more inclusive? We can best support our community members with developmental disabilities by being intentional and committed advocates.

- Read more from, Tahira G. Adelekan, MD, FAAP, the chief of developmental pediatrics at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

As my daughter with developmental disabilities gets older, we encounter more obstacles

I have equipped our Honda Odyssey to the best of my ability by using shower suction containers to hold diapers, wipes, pads and more. I use backseat car organizers to hold medical supplies: extra trachs, trach ties, saline bullets, gauze, trach vents, suction catheters, g-tube supplies and emergency equipment. I have attempted to create curtains for the back windows as I use the back row of the van as a changing station — it is, unfortunately, rare to find an adult changing table in a public restroom with a large enough area to accommodate a wheelchair. As a local mom whose daughter uses a wheelchair, I would love to see adult changing tables in the family restrooms at places like Target, Walmart, the MetroParks, malls and grocery stores.

- Read more from Kinzer Myer, the mother a young girl with developmental disabilities.

Not everyone is aware of the disability services, resources available

As a parent and educator, I am grateful for all the disability services that are available. As a psychologist, I evaluate students for special education eligibility based on symptoms of ADHD and Autism Spectrum Disorder. Parents must be aware that an educational classification is not the same as a medical diagnosis. If your child has an IEP with one of these disability classifications (Other Health Impairment due to ADHD or Autism), but does not yet have a medical diagnosis, I would encourage pursuing a medical diagnosis which can open up services that would not otherwise be available to your child.

- Read more from Tracy Mayne, a school psychologist, intervention specialist and mother of two.