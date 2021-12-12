VOICES: Continuing to serve is in my DNA

My grandfather was a veteran of the Korean/Vietnam War. His call sign was “Mutt” for his ability to blend in anywhere. He was passionate about two things: service and sauce. What people know as the company, Mutt’s Sauce, is my tribute to him, his service, and legacy. He wanted to bring people together using a “sauce for every meal.” I used mentorship from Dayton SCORE to start the company while I was still on active duty in 2015.

The core values that I carry with me now as a fourth-generation veteran, I’ve tried to weave into everything that I do in the local community. In order to continue strengthening our work in Dayton with veterans, we must put processes in place to ensure their smooth transition and eventual success. Volunteering at the local TAP classes to show them resources they can have as a civilian is a great start. Recently, I testified to the Ohio Senate for Senate Bill 105, which would streamline the process of certification for women, minority, and veteran owned businesses. My advice is to find your strength and take action. One person can make a big difference, and a huge tribe stands ready to support you. One team, One fight.