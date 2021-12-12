VOICES: Dayton has become my second hometown

My Air Force career was different from most. I was moved eight different times over the course of 20 years along with three deployments squeezed in there — I was never anywhere longer than three years. My first time stationed at Wright-Patterson AFB was from 2009 through 2012. I made tons of friends grew to really like the area, its central location and access to pretty much anywhere in the country.

Once it was time to move on, I had no idea that I would ever return. However, after three years away, I came back in 2015. Knowing I had four years remaining until retirement, I hoped this would be my last stop. I’d been around the world throughout my career and knew the things I needed to take into consideration. Be it comfort, cost of living, ability to find employment — a combination of all those and more factored into my decision to stay.