VOICES: Dayton provides access to world-class talent

It was the second stop on what I expected to be a 20-plus-year Air Force career. After a short time, I recognized that my passion was well aligned with the mission of the Air Force Research Laboratory where I was assigned and, at the end of 2018, I decided to leave active duty and continue my work there as a civilian employee of the Air Force and make my home in the Dayton area.

There were many factors that fed that decision. As a new father of two kids, the quantity and diversity of the parks in the area were a significant driver, as was the density of good schools in the area. We knew that by staying in Dayton they could have a well-balanced and active upbringing as they navigated their childhood years which was, and still is, important to us.