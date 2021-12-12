VOICES: Vast improvement in access to resources for veterans and their families

Even though my injuries were eligible, I was denied. I was out of the service for four years and joined the Ohio Army National Guard. After 28 years of total service, I retired in July 2018 as a Chief Warrant Officer Three. The number one reason I decided to stay here is because of family and friends. The second reason is that I have seen a vast improvement in access to benefits and resources for veterans and their families since I was denied back in 1993.

While veterans are eligible for many local, state and federal services, finding help and bypassing the red tape from multiple agencies can be frustrating at best and, at worst, an insurmountable barrier for stressed, ill, aging, or disabled veterans or their loved ones. United Way of the Greater Dayton Area had the goal of expanding their very successful HelpLink 211 program that offers 24/7, 365 assistance. VetsLink 211 mirrored that program with intention so veterans could talk with veterans to share benefits and resources.