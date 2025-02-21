Turner: Standing with Ukraine in the fight for democracy over authoritarianism

While many predicted that Kyiv would fall within weeks, the Ukrainian people demonstrated their courage and fought to survive, resisting Russian aggression.

Since the war began, I have traveled to Ukraine a number of times, witnessing firsthand the stakes of this war and the importance of American leadership. Just last week, I returned from leading the U.S. House delegation to the Munich Security Conference and the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Joint Committee Meeting in Brussels. Our delegation met with President Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Rutte where the message was clear: This war is not just about Ukraine – it is about the future of global security, the strength of NATO, and the resolve of the free world in the face of authoritarian aggression.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have lost their lives. As Ukrainian soldiers fight valiantly, Russia’s massive defense industrial base quickly resupplies Russia’s military with weapons and munitions. Russia’s military has been joined by thousands of soldiers from North Korea. Putin remains determined to wear down Ukraine and the West through a war of attrition, betting that our support will waver. It must not.

That is why Congress must continue to provide Ukraine with the military support and capabilities it needs to survive. If Putin succeeds in Ukraine, he will not stop there. Putin is determined to march across Europe – a threat to our NATO allies.

This coming May, Dayton will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of transatlantic security as we welcome over 1,000 people to our community for the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session. This year’s session is particularly significant as it marks the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords, which brought peace to the last land war fought in Europe by ending the bloodshed in the Balkans.

Just as we were diligent in achieving lasting, though fragile, peace for the Balkans, we must be equally steadfast in our commitment to protecting democracy in Ukraine. Dayton 2025 will provide a critical opportunity for the United States and our NATO allies to send a clear message that we stand with democracy. Authoritarianism cannot win. The world is watching, and history will judge us not by our words, but by our actions. Now is the time to act decisively – for Ukraine, for NATO, and for the future of global security.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, has represented Ohio’s 10th District since 2013 and served as Mayor of the City of Dayton for eight years.