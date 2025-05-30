What did you think of last week’s NATO events?

Covering the various dimensions of NATO’s presence in Dayton — protests, press conferences, and the events in and around the NATO Village — has had a profound impact on me and how I view our city. These experiences have reinforced not only Dayton’s relevance on the global stage but also the importance of how we show up for one another locally. One of the most powerful takeaways is recognizing the need to continue investing in and uplifting our small business community, which played an essential and vibrant role throughout the week. From beautifying our public spaces to fostering meaningful engagement, the collaboration on display was a testament to the potential of Dayton.

- Sarah Cavender, Digital Product Manager

I heard multiple stories from businesses and other organizations about what delegates wanted to try to fully capture the “American experience.” For some, this was a hearty steak and specialty cocktails at Salar. For others, it was a trip to Wal-Mart or an afternoon at a local gun range (not kidding). Still others lit up over seeing local airplane replicas or America’s iconic yellow school buses.

I talked to two Bosnian journalists about their impressions of the Dayton region as they were walking through the Oregon District. Busy, lively streets come with life in Europe, so seeing a stretch of Dayton where people were enjoying the sunshine and breaking bread with one another sparked joy for one of the reporters. And it was a stark contrast from life surrounding the NATO security zone.

- Sydney Dawes, reporter

I have never in my life seen that many police officers in one place at one time. For more than a week, the heart of downtown was turned into Fortress Dayton. There had to be hundreds of Ohio police officers from as far away as Toledo (some of the federal agents had cars with Chicago plates). Add to that multiple guard stands, seemingly miles of fencing, mounted units, bomb squads, helicopters and drones circling overhead, and roving motorcycle and bike patrols.

Some residents shared frustration with the closure of several city blocks. Just taking their dog for a walk became a hassle. For every person I spoke to excited about the event, I talked to two who were annoyed by it. The unannounced fireworks didn’t help.

- Josh Sweigart, Investigations Editor

Multiple residents who live in the Dayton area told me that they were surprised that they couldn’t find more national and international news coverage of the NATO assembly. They said the only stories they could find from Internet searches about NATO came from the Dayton Daily News and other local news outlets. They said they were grateful that the newspaper focused a significant amount of resources on these events. But more than a few people asked me why the assembly barely seemed to make a blip on the global media stage, and I don’t really have a good answer for that. As for the delegates, visitors and guests I spoke with, they all said they had a good experience in Dayton. It’s possible they were just being polite, but I got the impression they enjoyed strolling through the Oregon District, hanging out at Riverscape and getting a taste of a Midwest city.

- Cornelius Frolik, reporter

Elected officials, Dayton leaders react

“The community here was very warm and welcoming. They left Dayton knowing we’re a world-class city, and they got some great work done here.”

- Rep. Mike Turner

“In talking with a lot of the delegates, as well as the NATO staff there, they were supremely impressed and had a great experience in the city with regards to the event. We’re very excited about a successful NATO event.”

- Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein

“We created conditions for successful discussions by our diplomats, our US diplomats with partners and prospective partners worldwide that promote peace. Not every city gets a chance to take part in that.”

- City Commissioner Matt Joseph

“There was a lot of planning and organization that went along with that. And I just wanted to uplift the staff. The staff did tremendous work.”

- City Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss

“I was honored to have our agency, RTA, be asked to provide delegate transportation for this event and overwhelmed by the delegates appreciation of our services. I learned that in most of their countries public transportation is part of their daily lives. I was honored to be able to chat with some of the delegates and have them share their extremely positive views on our fine city and the hospitality they received during their visit.”

- Robert Ruzinsky, CEO of the Greater Dayton RTA

“This has been a terrific success. Not only for NATO, but for our community and for the entire world.”

- Chris Kershner, President and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce

At Joui Wine, owner Lauren Gay stressed how appreciative she was for the regulars who made it a point to visit downtown businesses during NATO’s visit, but also added “We did not have anybody from the NATO conference stop by, even though we applied to be a preferred vendor of sorts, and even had the police stop by and do a security inspection,” Gay also mentioned the frustration with delegates going only to specific places, including out of Dayton proper entirely; “Seriously … not a very good way to gas up the independent downtown businesses that had to navigate the adversities and challenges that the presence of this meeting caused.”

Located at 29 W 1st St, just outside the NATO security perimeter fencing, Rabbit Hole Books posted on their Facebook page that they experienced a 70% loss of business during the week of NATO’s visit. Owner Larkin Vonalt added via email, “Our usual charming downtown turned into … the term we heard repeatedly was ‘apocalyptic.’”

Val’s Bakery (25 S. St. Clair St, 2 blocks outside the security perimeter) said its business was down about 22% over a typical time period.

Dayton residents react to NATO events, unannounced fireworks display

“With NATO being in town and daily protests, I thought it was an attack. Thankfully, I live directly across from where the fireworks were. While I loved the display, I wish better notice had been given.”

- Crystal-Dawn McKanna, Water Street District resident

