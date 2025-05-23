Fireworks light up Dayton sky as part of NATO Parliamentary Assembly

Loud booms could be heard by residents who live in a variety of neighborhoods across the city.

Some people posted messages on social media asking what the loud noises were or expressed annoyance with the noisy spectacle.

The city of Dayton posted on social media a little before 9 p.m. that a privately funded fireworks display would be taking place this evening.

“Expect increased noise and bright lights in the area during the display,” the city wrote. “Thanks for your understanding as Dayton hosts this special occasion!”