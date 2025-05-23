Fireworks light up Dayton sky as part of NATO Parliamentary Assembly

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Colorful fireworks lit up the night sky north of downtown Dayton on Thursday night as part of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Fireworks could be seen exploding above a section of Interstate 75 that goes over the river and other parts of the city at around 9:15 p.m. The show lasted about 20 minutes.

Colorful fireworks lit up the night sky north of downtown Dayton as part of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly taking place in downtown. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Loud booms could be heard by residents who live in a variety of neighborhoods across the city.

Some people posted messages on social media asking what the loud noises were or expressed annoyance with the noisy spectacle.

The city of Dayton posted on social media a little before 9 p.m. that a privately funded fireworks display would be taking place this evening.

“Expect increased noise and bright lights in the area during the display,” the city wrote. “Thanks for your understanding as Dayton hosts this special occasion!”

A rainbow of colorful fireworks lit up the night sky north of downtown Dayton on Thursday evening as part of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly going on in the heart of the city. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

