10 things to do in the Dayton area this weekend

When: May 17-19; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday

Where: Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia

Details: This popular event will return to the from Hamvention boasts more than500 indoor exhibits and 2,500 outdoor exhibits, showcasing the latest in amateur radio equipment, technology, computer software and hardware. Cost: $26 for advanced tickets or $30 at the door.

More info: hamvention.org

2. “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

When: Through May 26; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays

Where: Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton

Details: There’s nothing like community theater firing on all cylinders. Dawn Roth-Smith’s very entertaining, exceptionally heartfelt and enjoyably diverse production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s charming biblical romp is a joyous, feel-good experience. Aaron Brewer shines as gifted Joseph, sold into slavery by his jealous brothers yet ultimately rises within Pharoah’s ranks. Standouts include Krystal Jasmin Combs’ expressively sunny and mindful narrator (”Stone the Crows”), Brad Bishop’s countryfied Reuben (”One More Angel in Heaven”), Junior Turner soulfully blending Elvis and Little Richard into his rousing Pharoah (”Song of the King”), Matthew T. Fergus’ spirited Judah (”Benjamin’s Calypso”), Nick Bellmyer’s sharply focused Naphtali (”Those Canaan Days”), Jack Enix’s quietly understated Benjamin, and Richard Young’s remarkably sincere Jacob, whose deep affection for Joseph beams across his face with tear-jerking, fatherly pride. Also notable: Kiersten Farmer’s lively choreography (particularly her hip-hop take on “Poor, Poor Joseph”), Theresa Ankenman’s colorful costumes, Tristan Cupp’s delightful camel puppet, music director Lorri B. Topping’s lovely orchestra, and the super cute Children’s Choir heightening the beautiful tenderness of “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door.”

Cost: $12-$20

More info: 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com

3. Jo Dee Messina

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy

Details: The Grammy-nominated country singer is currently on the second leg of her “Heads Carolina, Tails California” tour after a successful 2023. The tour takes its name from Messina’s first single, which hit No. 2 on Billboard’s country singles chart in 1996. The Massachusetts native has released 16 Top 40 hits and nine number ones. Messina is joined at Hobart Arena by special guest Tracy Bird. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $35-$65

More info: 937-339-2911 or hobartarena.com

4. “Into the Woods”

When: Through May 19; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: University of Dayton’s Boll Theatre, 300 College Park Ave., Dayton

Details: TheatreLab Dayton presents Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s musical about family, community and fairy tales.

Cost: $10-$38

More info: theatrelabdayton.org

5. Pride Rocks!

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 18

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: Pride Rocks! is a suicide prevention program promoting suicide prevention in the LGBTQ+ community. Enjoy local meals from food trucks, connect with local providers, check out local vendors and listen to LGBTQ+ musicians.

Cost: Free

More info: nccjgreaterdayton.org

6. Andreassen and Eldridge

When: 7 p.m. Friday, May 17

Where: The Foundry Theater at Antioch College, 920 Corry St., Yellow Springs

Details: Kristin Andreassen and her husband Chris Eldridge both have successful Americana groups. She is a member of the old-time band Uncle Earl, while Eldridge is a nine-time Grammy Award-nominee and member of bluegrass group the Punch Brothers. The couple also started performing Andreassen’s songs as an acoustic duo, which is the focus on Friday’s concert. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $20 general admission, $5 current Antioch College students and children 17 and younger

More info: antiochcollege.edu/calendar

7. Fleurs de Fete

When: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 19

Where: Carillon Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Details: Enjoy a sampling of more than 400 selections of wine while savoring gourmet bites from local restaurants.

Cost: $80 in advance. $85 at the door.

More info: fleursdefete.com

8. Dayton Sideshow

When: 4 p.m. Friday, May 17 and 3 p.m. Saturday ,May 18

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Sideshow, the long-running arts and music festival, returns to Yellow Cab Tavern for two days of local music and visual art. Harold Hensley & Still Life Drive, the Nautical Theme, Debbie DeCasio, Tim Gebard & the Hitmen are among Friday’s performers. Saturday’s musical acts include Evil Eye Gypsy, Dipspit, Death By Fetish, Phyllis Turner and Windsor Knotts. More than a dozen artists will be showing work including Samanta Farkas, Josh Arnold, Katie Schwa, Leah Mendenhall, Nathan Mercuri and Kara McCray. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com

9. Windborne’s “The Music of Whitney Houston”

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Broadway performer Rashidra Scott joins Windborne and the Philharmonic to celebrate Whitney Houston’s extraordinary talent with an evening of her biggest hits, “Saving All My Love,” “How Will I Know,” and “I Will Always Love You.”

Cost: $13.50-$88.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

10. Music of The Eagles

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy

Details: This tribute to The Eagles stars Hotel California, which has shared the stage with the likes of The Doobie Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Gretchen Wilson, REO Speedwagon, and more.

Cost: $25-$55

More info: 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com