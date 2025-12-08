2025 REWIND: At Kings Island, rides got updates, a new water coaster was added ... and more

Here are some of the biggest moments at Kings Island from the past year:

Fan-favorite attractions receive refresh

Even before Kings Island opened for the season on April 19, the park shared news about its iconic roller coaster The Beast. With the help of wooden coaster manufacturer The Gravity Group, park officials would replace more than 20% of the ride’s worn out track with new pieces. This major retracking mainly impacted the ride’s second hill and mid-course tunnel.

The park is now currently working with The Gravity Group on further renovations of The Beast. These updates will refresh the coaster’s second lift hill, as well as its helix finale.

Kings Island’s Grand Carousel was also updated during the offseason. The nearly 100-year-old attraction was given a completely new roof and color scheme for the 2025 season.

On opening day, guests received a surprise when there was an unannounced renovation to another ride in Kings Island’s lineup: The Backlot Stunt Coaster.

These updates, which were only revealed once the park was open for the season, completely overhauled the attraction’s theme. Now named the Queen City Stunt Coaster, it takes guests on a trip through Cincinnati, complete with appropriate road signs and billboards displaying Cincy landmarks.

A new attractions opens at the Soak City Water Park

Unlike last year, which saw the opening of a new family roller coaster in the park, Kings Island decided the major additions for 2025 would go to its Soak City Water Park.

The highlight of this update was RiverRacers, a dual-racing water coaster created by Whitewater West. Reaching speeds of up to 30 miles per hour, the ride boosts guests through its twisting 500 feet of track.

The park also added a new children’s play area named Splash River Junction. The expansion added seven kid-friendly slides as well as a water tower, which sprays nearby guests.

Soak City, alongside these new additions, opened for the season Memorial Day weekend.

Kings Island lays one ride to rest, brings another back to life

In August, Kings Island confirmed the sudden closure of its shooting dark ride Boo Blasters on Boo Hill. The attraction had been at the park since 2010, serving as an update of Scooby Doo and the Haunted Castle. At the time, Kings Island officials only stated it was removed to “make way for future development.”

However, fans didn’t have to wait long for news on its replacement. Just a few weeks later, Kings Island announced Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare, a revival of an attraction which operated at the park from 1992-2002.

Featuring many of the same characters from the original Phantom Theater, this new iteration will mix the spirit of the fan-favorite ride with new technology and effects.

The park showed off two of the animatronics to be featured in Opening Nightmare at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo in November.

Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare is currently scheduled to open in spring 2026.

Halloween Haunt introduces new experiences (and costs)

Kings Island’s popular Halloween Haunt returned this year with several major changes. One of the most controversial was the addition of the Haunted Attractions Pass, which would now be required to experience any of the event’s haunted mazes.

The price of the pass, which guests would wear as a wrist band, ranged from $10-$30 depending on the night of the event. Guests could also purchase the Haunted Attractions Express Pass, which would give them priority access.

Single ticket holders were not the only ones affected, as season passholders also had to pay to enter the mazes. However, scare zones, live shows and rides did not require an additional purchase.

The haunted mazes themselves received several updates, with new animatronics, lighting and other effects.

Halloween Haunt also added a new maze to the lineup with Order of the Dragon, themed to a medieval crypt filled with goblins, dragons and other monsters.

This year also saw the addition of The Conjuring: Beyond Fear, an upcharge activity not included in the Haunted Attractions Pass.

Based on the popular film series, the experience would cost an additional $15-$25, depending on the night. With a runtime of approximately 20 minutes, guests would encounter famous villains from The Conjuring franchise such as The Nun and the haunted doll Annabelle.

Parent company Six Flags endures challenges

Ever since last year’s merger, the newly formed Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has faced multiple challenges. The company had a first-quarter loss of $220 million, which then-CEO Richard Zimmerman attributed to “calendar timing shifts, weather variability and near-term economic uncertainty.”

Six Flags also confirmed it would be closing Six Flags America, a park in the Washington DC area. The chain would then sell vacant land surrounding Virginia’s Kings Dominion, but the park remains open.

In the summer, Six Flags began massive layoffs, which would affect 10% of its total workforce. The chain fired all general managers and presidents of its 27 parks, including Kings Island’s general manager Mike Koontz.

Among hundreds of others, these layoffs also affected the park’s Director of Communications Chad Showalter, who was replaced by Cedar Point’s Regional Manager of Public Relations Tony Clark.

The company would continue to report declining revenue throughout the second and third quarters, and Zimmerman announced his plans to step down as CEO.

During the third-quarter earnings call in November, CFO of Six Flags said more parks may close in the future, as "getting the portfolio smaller and more nimble is a priority."

Later in the month, the chain revealed its replacement for Zimmerman—former COO of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment John Reilly.

Six Flags gets unexpected source as investor

In October, Kansas City Chiefs star player and Taylor Swift’s fiancée Travis Kelce teamed up with investment firm Jana Partners to purchase a 9% stake in Six Flags. Native to the Cleveland area, Kelce has mentioned his love of Cedar Point on several occasions.

“I am a lifelong Six Flags fan and grew up going to these parks with my family and friends,” said Kelce. “The chance to help make Six Flags special for the next generation is one I couldn’t pass up.”

So far, Kelce and his associates have yet to announce any of their plans for the chain, however Six Flags confirmed discussions have begun on a possible branding partnership.

Kings Island seeks public feedback

During the fall, Kings Island sent out a survey to select passholders asking for feedback on potential future additions.

Guests were given written descriptions of each attraction, as well as a photo to use for reference. One of these entries was a multi-launching coaster, presented alongside concept art of a ride to be built at Brazil’s upcoming Cacau Park.

The survey also mentions several family rides, including an attraction similar to Kings Island’s antique cars, with the inclusion of dinosaurs. A potential stunt show is also described, featuring immersive effects and a cohesive story.

It is important to note these are just concepts, with none of them being confirmed for the park. The released plans could be heavily altered during development, or the park may choose an addition not featured in the survey.