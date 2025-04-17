Breaking: Alcohol could be a factor in fatal Preble County crash

Crossroads Dayton prepares for grand opening Easter Sunday

Crossroads Dayton will celebrate its grand opening Easter Sunday, April 20. Photo by Jim Gormley Photography

Credit: Jim Gormley Photography

Credit: Jim Gormley Photography

Crossroads Dayton will celebrate its grand opening Easter Sunday, April 20. Photo by Jim Gormley Photography
Lifestyles
By
59 minutes ago
X

Crossroads Dayton will celebrate its grand opening Easter Sunday, April 20.

The church, located on the site of the former Sears at Dayton Mall, will reside in a 90,000-square-foot building equipped with a large atrium that will be open to the community regularly for co-working and gathering with free coffee, a 1,589-seat auditorium, meeting rooms, offices and spaces designed for kids and students.

Crossroads Church in Dayton will celebrate its grand opening Easter Sunday, April 20. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“One of the beautiful things I love about our church is that we are highly entrepreneurial in spirit,” said Crossroads Dayton Community Pastor Matt Castleman. “We are a church made up of young, scrappy, resourceful entrepreneurs who have a start-up mentality. We offer free co-working space throughout the week. We don’t necessarily have to wait until Sunday to open our doors.”

ExploreCommunity prayer vigil to take place daily while NATO assembly is in Dayton

Starting on Easter Sunday, services will be held weekly at 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Groups and other programming will be happening throughout the week as well as the operation of a daycare center Monday through Friday.

Crossroads Dayton Community Pastor Matt Castleman. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Future plans include using their auditorium as a world-class touring venue for artists, including comedians.

In addition Crossroads Dayton was joined by Miami Township and the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce for a community-driven ribbon cutting and preview event April 16.

Explore‘A powerful, moving event’: Carillon Historical Park prepares 84th Easter Sunrise Service

The church is excited for its new era having met weekly at Bellbrook Middle School for about eight years.

“It has been an incredible honor to lead our Crossroads Dayton community and see firsthand all the ways God has shown up,” Castleman said in a press statement. “We’ve seen God move through our community in a rented middle school cafetorium, but we’re out of room to welcome more people. We can’t wait to see the ways our community will be blessed and lives changed as we launch into our permanent location.”

Crossroads Dayton will celebrate its grand opening Easter Sunday, April 20. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Crossroads was launched in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1995 and has grown to eight physical locations in and around Cincinnati, Lexington, Dayton and Columbus as well as an online church platform.

For more information about Crossroads Dayton, 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., visit crossroads.net/dayton.

MORE ARTS NEWS

Sign up for Russell Florence Jr.’s “Gem City Living” email newsletter that is delivered to inboxes every Thursday.

DaytonDailyNews.com

In Other News
1
Incarcerated artist’s works showing at Blue House Arts in Dayton
2
Local father and son to be part of the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame
3
Volunteering at college radio station leads to top national newscasting...
4
5 places accepting donations from the Dayton community
5
US Air Force museum to have free summer camp programs

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.