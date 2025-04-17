Crossroads Dayton prepares for grand opening Easter Sunday

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“One of the beautiful things I love about our church is that we are highly entrepreneurial in spirit,” said Crossroads Dayton Community Pastor Matt Castleman. “We are a church made up of young, scrappy, resourceful entrepreneurs who have a start-up mentality. We offer free co-working space throughout the week. We don’t necessarily have to wait until Sunday to open our doors.”

Starting on Easter Sunday, services will be held weekly at 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Groups and other programming will be happening throughout the week as well as the operation of a daycare center Monday through Friday.

Future plans include using their auditorium as a world-class touring venue for artists, including comedians.

In addition Crossroads Dayton was joined by Miami Township and the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce for a community-driven ribbon cutting and preview event April 16.

The church is excited for its new era having met weekly at Bellbrook Middle School for about eight years.

“It has been an incredible honor to lead our Crossroads Dayton community and see firsthand all the ways God has shown up,” Castleman said in a press statement. “We’ve seen God move through our community in a rented middle school cafetorium, but we’re out of room to welcome more people. We can’t wait to see the ways our community will be blessed and lives changed as we launch into our permanent location.”

Crossroads was launched in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1995 and has grown to eight physical locations in and around Cincinnati, Lexington, Dayton and Columbus as well as an online church platform.

For more information about Crossroads Dayton, 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., visit crossroads.net/dayton.

