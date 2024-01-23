5 restaurants opening in the Dayton region

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is coming soon to the former location of Which Wich Superior Sandwiches in Centerville. Customers can expect a contemporary take on Mediterranean cuisine with a focus on fresh ingredients and spice blends sourced directly from the Mediterranean and sauces and marinades made in-house, the restaurant’s website states. The restaurant, located at at 5409 Cornerstone N. Blvd., offers a variety of dips like Hummus, Tzatziki, Tirokafteri or Melitzanosalata, salads, gyros, souvlaki, desserts including baklava and much more.

The Brunch Pub to open this week in Centerville

The Brunch Pub at 101 W. Franklin St. in Centerville is opening its doors Thursday, Jan. 25, confirmed Lorenzo Bas, the operator of the restaurant. Customers can expect farm-to-table comfort food with menus changing twice a year, Bas said. The restaurant features a modern, rustic, farmhouse vibe with dim, warm lighting. It’s divided into three areas featuring the main dining room, bar and party room/lounge. The lounge has a fireplace with a couch. Bas said this will be the perfect spot for someone that wants cheesecake and a scotch at the end of the evening.

Teriyaki Madness opens near Austin Landing

Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual Japanese restaurant franchise specializing in Seattle-style teriyaki, has opened near Austin Landing. Customers may choose from various bowls loaded with chicken, beef or tofu, stir-fried veggies and a choice of white rice, brown rice, fried rice or noodles. All bowls are made-to-order and can be customized. The restaurant also has appetizers such as chicken egg rolls, edamame, chicken potstickers and crab rangoon.

Gyro Center offers Mediterranean, Turkish fare in Huber Heights

Gyro Center, a new restaurant serving Mediterranean and Turkish fare, has opened for business in Huber Heights. The restaurant is located in the tenant space of the new Taylor-Mart Convenience Store, located at 6025 Taylorsville Road. The restaurant serves American breakfast food including French toast, waffles and pancakes in addition to traditional Turkish breakfast items such as olives, cheeses, deli meats, jams and a special dish called Menemen, which is eggs with tomatoes, said owner Ulka Kibarova. Lunch and dinner options include kabobs and gyros.

Restaurant featuring Indian cuisine coming soon to Huber Heights

Tandoor India & Pizza is coming soon to the Waynetowne Plaza Shopping Center in Huber Heights, confirmed Don Millard, manager of zoning and code enforcement for the city of Huber Heights. The restaurant, located at 7695 Old Troy Pike, is expected to offer fine Indian cuisine, according to the sign on the building.

