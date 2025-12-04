6 gift guides to get Dayton-area shoppers through the holiday season

Credit: Facebook Photo Credit: Facebook Photo

This list curated by local Chef Whitney Kling has some suggestions for holiday gifts for people in Dayton who simply love good food.

Lifestyles Content Creator Meredith Moss looked at what’s available at many local museum gift shops and hospitals for some unique suggestions.

Dating as far back as 13th-century Europe, holiday markets have been a staple of the season for many. Typically, bazaars are made up of individual booths selling food, gifts and other handmade items. These festivals have inspired events across the world, including in the Dayton area.

“There’s a lot of slop to sift through as we get closer to the holidays, many interests to appeal to and a whole bunch of deals-that-aren’t-deals flashing before our screens. So here’s a guide — and some sales — to help you get started on your gift shopping journey." (via the Associated Press)

"Shopping for a music fan is no easy task. It seems like it should be: Know their favorite artists? Simply buy them an album on the physical medium of their choice. But how can you be certain they don’t already own it? (Because let’s be honest — if they’re an obsessive, they probably own multiple pressings.) Here’s a gift guide for the audio lover in your life — from a massive new oral history courtesy Paul McCartney to a pocket-size drum machine, some Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg gin, and so much more." (via The Associated Press)

Though some deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have reduced a bit, there are savings still to be had. We noticed on some Apple products, sold via Amazon, the deals are actually better (more savings). This was also the case with deals at Home Depot, for example, a GE high-efficiency washer was $568 before Black Friday and as of Tuesday morning, Dec. 2 it was $548. That could buy you some laundry detergent to go with it!