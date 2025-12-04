6 gift guides to get Dayton-area shoppers through the holiday season

Breaking: Montgomery County commissioner calls on state, local agencies to ‘conduct comprehensive reviews’ of county jail

Unique items available throughout the region and online.
A membership to a local museum makes an excellent holiday gift. CONTRIBUTED

HOLIDAYS
By Dayton Daily News
47 minutes ago
The season of shopping is moving along quickly with holiday gift-giving top of mind for some.

The Dayton Daily News has curated lists of ideas for our readers, highlighting what’s local as well as some things that are digital-only options.

Foodies gift guide (local)

13 Ohio restaurants were named in Yelp’s list of the ‘Top 100 Restaurants in the Midwest” including Grist in downtown Dayton (FACEBOOK PHOTO).

Credit: Facebook Photo

Credit: Facebook Photo

This list curated by local Chef Whitney Kling has some suggestions for holiday gifts for people in Dayton who simply love good food.

Museums and gift shops guide (local)

The Museum Store at the Dayton Art Institute stocks a variety of art-related gifts. CONTRIBUTED

Lifestyles Content Creator Meredith Moss looked at what’s available at many local museum gift shops and hospitals for some unique suggestions.

Dayton-area holiday markets guide (local)

The Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club’s Christkindlmarkt happened on Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, at their clubhouse in the St. Anne’s Hill Historic District. This Christmas market tradition started in Nürnberg, Germany in the 16th century. Here’s a look at highlights from Saturday. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Dating as far back as 13th-century Europe, holiday markets have been a staple of the season for many. Typically, bazaars are made up of individual booths selling food, gifts and other handmade items. These festivals have inspired events across the world, including in the Dayton area.

Tech gifts guide (national)

A Nintendo Switch 2 display appears at a Best Buy. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

“There’s a lot of slop to sift through as we get closer to the holidays, many interests to appeal to and a whole bunch of deals-that-aren’t-deals flashing before our screens. So here’s a guide — and some sales — to help you get started on your gift shopping journey." (via the Associated Press)

Music lovers gift guide (national)

This product image released by Netflix shows a jacket worn by the character Rumi, right, in the animated film "KPop Demon Hunters." (Netflix via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

"Shopping for a music fan is no easy task. It seems like it should be: Know their favorite artists? Simply buy them an album on the physical medium of their choice. But how can you be certain they don’t already own it? (Because let’s be honest — if they’re an obsessive, they probably own multiple pressings.) Here’s a gift guide for the audio lover in your life — from a massive new oral history courtesy Paul McCartney to a pocket-size drum machine, some Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg gin, and so much more." (via The Associated Press)

Deals rolling over from Black Friday (national)

Shoppers browse for Black Friday deals at Atlantic Station outdoor mall, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Megan Varner)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Though some deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have reduced a bit, there are savings still to be had. We noticed on some Apple products, sold via Amazon, the deals are actually better (more savings). This was also the case with deals at Home Depot, for example, a GE high-efficiency washer was $568 before Black Friday and as of Tuesday morning, Dec. 2 it was $548. That could buy you some laundry detergent to go with it!

