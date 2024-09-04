7-day menu planner for Sept. 8-14

Offer Horseradish Sauce on the side. Serve the steak with Potatoes Au Gratin (see recipe). Add a green salad with cherry tomatoes and whole-grain rolls. For dessert, top Angel Food Cake with Strawberry Ice Cream.

PLAN AHEAD: Cook enough steak and save some potatoes and cake for Monday. Save enough ice cream for Tuesday.

MONDAY (Heat and Eat)

Make Steak Salad for dinner: Buy any packaged green salad and any salad dressing (see tip); toss together. Layer slices of leftover steak over top of salad. Sprinkle with crumbled Gorgonzola cheese.

Serve with leftover potatoes and breadsticks. For dessert, spoon sliced peaches over leftover cake.

Tip: Add any available raw vegetables to the salad.

TUESDAY (Meatless)

Overstuffed Potatoes are on the menu tonight. Bake 4 (8-ounce) potatoes, slit the tops, squeeze the ends, and top with heated canned meatless chili. Garnish with shredded reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese, low-fat sour cream and snipped fresh chives.

Serve with a mixed green salad and cornbread (from mix). Scoop leftover ice cream for dessert.

WEDNESDAY (Express)

Make it fast tonight with Fish Wraps: Prepare any frozen breaded fish according to directions. Meanwhile, warm whole-grain tortillas. Place fish in tortillas; top with deli coleslaw. Wrap and serve.

Add hash browns (from frozen) and petite green peas (from frozen). Bite into nectarines for dessert.

THURSDAY (Kids)

The kids can help prepare Southwestern Layered Salad: In a large nonstick skillet, cook 1 pound lean ground beef 6 minutes or until no longer pink; drain. Add 1 (11-ounce) can Mexican-style corn with liquid. Sprinkle with 1 (1-ounce) packet less-sodium taco seasoning. Cook on medium 2 or 3 minutes, stirring constantly until blended and thoroughly heated. Meanwhile, on a large platter, arrange 6 cups torn romaine. Arrange beef mixture over lettuce. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup Mexican cheese blend. Drizzle with 1/2 cup ranch dressing; top with 1 cup corn chips. Garnish with salsa.

Serve with carrot and celery sticks. Add fresh cherries for dessert.

FRIDAY (Budget)

This economical Spicy Chicken Stew (see recipe) goes into our “favorites” file. Add a green salad and crusty rolls. Kiwis will be an easy dessert.

SATURDAY (Easy Entertaining)

Treat your guests to Tandoori Turkey with Grilled Onions (see recipe). Serve with basmati rice and steamed fresh green beans. Add flatbread. For dessert, buy fruit tarts.

POTATOES AU GRATIN (Sunday)

Makes 10 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: about 1 hour; standing time: 10 minutes

4 (8-ounce) baking potatoes

1 clove garlic, smashed and peeled

1 Tablespoon butter

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt, divided

Pepper to taste

Freshly grated nutmeg

2 cups freshly grated Gruyere cheese, divided

1 1/2 cups half-and-half

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Peel potatoes and pat dry. Slice 1/8 inch thick (use a mandoline if available); pat slices dry. Rub a 10-inch glass pie plate or gratin dish with garlic and butter. Layer potatoes in a circular pattern, covering bottom of dish. Sprinkle the layer with 1/8 teaspoon salt and some pepper and nutmeg; cover with 1/2 cup of cheese. Repeat layers 3 times with remaining ingredients, ending with cheese. Pour half-and-half over all. Bake, uncovered, about 1 hour or until bubbly and brown. Let stand 10 minutes loosely covered; cut into squares or wedges to serve.

Per serving: 210 calories, 10 grams protein, 12 grams fat (52% calories from fat), 7.5 grams saturated fat, 16 grams carbohydrate, 41 milligrams cholesterol, 294 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

SPICY CHICKEN STEW (Friday)

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 20 minutes

1 cup brown rice

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-size pieces

1 teaspoon curry powder

2 teaspoons Caribbean jerk seasoning

1/2 teaspoon cracked pepper

1/4 cup dry red wine or unsalted chicken broth

2 Tablespoons drained capers

1 (16-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed

1 (14.5-ounce) can Italian-style diced tomatoes with juice

Cook rice according to directions. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add onion and garlic; cook 5 minutes or until tender. In a medium bowl, combine chicken, curry, jerk seasoning and pepper. Add chicken mixture to pan; cook 4 minutes. Stir in wine or broth, capers, beans and tomatoes. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer 10 minutes or until tender. Serve over rice.

Per serving: 326 calories, 25 grams protein, 5 grams fat (13% calories from fat), 0.9 gram saturated fat, 46 grams carbohydrate, 55 milligrams cholesterol, 385 milligrams sodium, 8 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

TANDOORI TURKEY WITH GRILLED ONIONS (Saturday)

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes; marinating time: 30 minutes to 24 hours

Cooking time: less than 15 minutes

1 (16-ounce) carton plain fat-free yogurt

2 Tablespoons canola oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 Tablespoons curry powder

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 1/4 pounds turkey cutlets

Coarse salt and pepper to taste

2 small white onions

Whisk together yogurt, oil, garlic, curry powder and cinnamon. Pour marinade into a large resealable plastic bag. Season turkey with salt and pepper and add to bag. Seal and turn to coat. Refrigerate 30 minutes to 24 hours (see note).

When ready to cook, heat grill or broiler. Meanwhile, peel and quarter onions. Remove turkey from bag, reserving marinade. Place turkey on grill or broiler; brush with marinade. Coat onions with cooking spray and place on grill or broiler. Grill turkey 4-5 minutes total, turning once and basting. Discard remaining marinade. Grill onions 5 minutes; turn and grill 5-7 minutes more or until soft. Serve.

Note: The longer the marinating time, the spicier the flavor.

Per serving: 227 calories, 37 grams protein, 4 grams fat (16% calories from fat), 0.7 gram saturated fat, 10 grams carbohydrate, 97 milligrams cholesterol, 93 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

