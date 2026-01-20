A $10 valentine pizza roll bouquet from Yellow Cab is the ultimate way to say ‘I love you’

When Yellow Cab co-owner Tara Moore was browsing on Instagram, she saw another business promoting edible bouquets and thought, “I’m going to have to bring that to Dayton.”

The Valentine Pizza Roll Bouquets are meant to be a playful alternative to flowers and candy. The preorder item is available in two options: pepperoni and cheese or a vegetarian version featuring cheese and pickles.

“It tastes better than flowers,” Moore said. “Valentine’s Day is my favorite holiday, so I saw it and I was like, ‘I want to do this.’”

Yellow Cab Kitchen—formerly Pizza Bandit—has served its pizza rolls as “Little Bandits” in the past, but the Valentine’s Day preorder is giving the fan-favorite item a new presentation.

“We always serve these rolls, but we’re bringing back the pickle ones,” Moore said, explaining that the difference for the holiday is the packaging. “This one comes in a bouquet, and normally they come in a bag.”

The Valentine Pizza Roll Bouquets also arrive as Yellow Cab enters a new chapter in its food service operation. Moore confirmed the kitchen inside the tavern previously operated as Pizza Bandit, but has now been folded fully into Yellow Cab Tavern.

“It’s now part of Yellow Cab — so it’s just our Yellow Cab’s kitchen,” she said.

With the change, the team has been able to expand the menu, including the addition of Snakebite wings.

Moore said the bouquets are meant for anyone who wants a low-pressure Valentine’s Day gift. Whether it’s for a partner, a friend, or just someone who would rather snack than receive flowers.

“Anybody who doesn’t like flowers, [is] allergic to flowers or really loves food,” she said.

The bouquets are available for preorder only through Yellow Cab Tavern’s website, with pickup times available between 4-8 p.m. on both days. Moore said orders must be placed by the end of the day Feb. 11.

While the pizza rolls may be familiar to regulars, Moore said the bouquet version is all about making it feel giftable. Each order is bundled in a bouquet-style wrap, tied with ribbon and packaged in a box for easy pickup and transport.

“They will be in a cute little wrap with a little cute ribbon and a box,” Moore said.

Visit yellowcabtavern.com for information.

Editor’s note: This author is employed by Yellow Cab Tavern in a weekend door staff role.

