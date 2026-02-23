A giant list of things to do in the Dayton region this spring

Dublin Pub St. Patrick’s Day

When: March 16-17

Location: 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton

More info: Each year, Dayton’s Dublin Pub hosts one of the biggest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Ohio. This multi-day event will feature a full slate of live performances, a variety of food and drink options, The One Mile Run and more. Dublin Pub will also offer free shuttles, which will take guests to other bars in the area.

The Wizarding World of Waynesville

When: Noon-8 p.m. March 21

Location: Downtown Waynesville

More info: On March 21, downtown Waynesville will turn into a magical village inspired by Hogsmeade from the Harry Potter franchise, with businesses throughout the area becoming “beloved wizarding storefronts.” The free event will also feature the iconic butter beer drink for guests to purchase, and attendees are encouraged to come dressed in costume.

‘Suffs’ at the Schuster Center

When: March 31-April 5

Location: 1 W. Second St., Dayton

More info: Telling the story of the woman’s suffrage movement, Tony-award winning musical “Suffs” will come to the Schuster Center March 31-through April 5.

Katt Williams: The Golden Age Tour

When: 8 p.m. April 3

Location: 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn

More info: Popular comedian Katt Williams will be performing at the Wright State University Nutter Center in April as part of his “The Golden Age” tour.

Earth Dayton Kick-off at the Second Street Market

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 4

Location: 600 E. Second St., Dayton

More info: Five Rivers MetroParks will begin its Earth Month celebration at the Second Street Market on April 4. Throughout the day, guests will be able to learn about eco-friendly living, as well as meet with vendors across the market.

Ohio Vintage Fest Dayton

When: Noon-5 p.m. April 4

Location: 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton

More info: The traveling expo Ohio Vintage Fest will return to the Dayton area on April 4. Over 50 vendors will be selling vintage clothing and other items during the show. Guests can also purchase an early bird ticket, which will give them one hour early entry.

WGI World Championships

When: April 9-11 and April 16-19

Location: Several locations in the Dayton area

More info: The Winter Guard International World Championships will be held this April at various venues in the Dayton area, such as The University of Dayton Arena and the Wright State University Nutter Center. Color guards, percussion groups and wind bands from around the world will compete over the two weekends.

Centerville Spring Expo

When: 9 a.m.-noon April 11

Location: 5800 Clyo Road, Dayton

More info: Featuring vendors from across Centerville and Washington Twp., The Centerville Spring Expo is an upcoming event focused on home improvement. This event will also have seminars led by experts.

The Spring MadeWell Market

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 11 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 12

Location: 1770 S. Country Road 25A, Troy

More info: Local vendors, food trucks and other businesses from across the area will attend the upcoming Spring MadeWell Market at the Waco Air Museum. While the event is free, guests can purchase standard and VIP tickets to receive extra shopping time.

Kings Island Opening Day

When: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. April 18

Location: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

More info: Warren County amusement park Kings Island will open for the 2026 season on April 18. The park will host its Passholder Preview Day April 17.

Vintage Market Days

When: April 24-26

Location: 120 Fairgrounds Road, Xenia

More info: The Greene County Fairgrounds will host approximately 130 different vendors during the Vintage Market Days in April. Guests will be able to find vintage or homemade jewelry, clothing, furniture and more. Live music and food trucks will also be available.

The Ohio Players at the Victoria Theatre

When: 7:30 p.m. April 24

Location: 138 N. Main St., Dayton

More info: Influential funk band The Ohio Players will perform at the Victoria Theatre on April 24. Known for songs such as “Love Rollercoaster” and “I Want to be Free,” the group has been active for over 50 years.

The City Mercantile Spring Market

When: May 1-2

Location: 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon

More info: Featuring vintage items, clothing and gifts, the City Mercantile Spring market will be held May 1-2 at the Warren County Fairgrounds. There will also be live music, a petting zoo and a DIY station.

A World A’Fair

When: May 1-3

Location: 120 Fairgrounds Road, Xenia

More info: Known for offering food and items from cultures around the globe, A World A’Fair will return to the Greene County Fairgrounds May 1-3.

Spring Cincy Crunchy Fest 2026

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 9

Location: 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon

More info: For those interested in a holistic or natural lifestyle, the Spring Cincy Crunchy Fest 2026 will feature vendors selling homemade candles, soaps, baked goods, teas and more. There will also be a petting zoo, information booths and healthy food trucks.

Waynesville Street Faire

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 9

Location: Downtown Waynesville

More info: On May 9, the first Waynesville Street Faire of 2026 will be held, with an additional four scheduled throughout the summer. Local vendors, artisans, musicians and more will attend the event, and food trucks will be on site. Various businesses in the downtown area will also be open for guests.

Spring Fest in the Burg

When: May 15-17

Location: 1 Water St., Miamisburg

More info: Spring Fest in the Burg is one of the most popular festivals in the Dayton area. Local vendors, beer sales, food, live music, a carnival and other activities will be offered. The event will also host a parade at 9:30 a.m. May 16.

Kid Cudi Presents: The Rebel Ragers Tour 2026

When: 6:30 p.m. May 16

Location: 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

More info: As part of the Rebel Ragers Tour, Kid Cudi will perform at the Riverbend Music Center May 16. He will be joined by M.I.A., Big Boi and A-Trak. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Carillon Historical Park Heritage Day

When: Noon-5 p.m. May 24

Location: 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

More info: Held each year on Memorial Day weekend, Carillon Historical Park’s Heritage Day event will honor the Dayton area’s past with costumed staff, hands-on activities and performances from the Carillon Park Concert Band and the Dayton Philharmonic.

Jewish Cultural Festival

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. May 31

Location: 130 Riverside Drive, Dayton

More info: Temple Israel’s Jewish Cultural Festival will teach guests about the history and traditions of the Jewish Faith. Guests will be able to try food, play games, purchase crafts, dance and more.

