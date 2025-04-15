Breaking: GWOC trio taken in 2025 WNBA Draft

‘A powerful, moving event’: Carillon Historical Park prepares 84th Easter Sunrise Service

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

15 minutes ago
X

Dayton History will host the 84th annual Easter Sunrise Service at Carillon Historical Park beginning at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 20.

The ecumenical service invites the entire Dayton community together for worship, reflection and fellowship in a tradition that dates back to April 5, 1942.

“This is a Easter tradition that people have been drawn to and have responded well to for generations,” said Alex Heckman, vice president of museum operations for Dayton History. “It also draws people from across the community as well, those who leave our sunrise service to go to their traditional Easter Sunday service at their own home churches but also those who are comfortable coming to the outdoor sunrise service who are not affiliated with any church but feel this is a powerful, moving event to enjoy.”

ExploreDirector John Waters talks with the Dayton Daily News: ‘All humor is political’

The centerpiece remains the majestic Deeds Carillon, the largest carillon in Ohio. The 151-foot carillon bell tower featuring 57 bells was built by Col. Edward Deeds, the automotive pioneer and former NCR chief, and his wife Edith Walton Deeds. Mrs. Deeds reportedly fell in love with the sound of carillon bells while traveling with her husband in Bruges, Belgium, in the 1930s, according to Dayton History.

“The carillon was meant to be a living memorial to the Deeds family,” Heckman said.

Dayton native Alan Bowman is only the third carillonneur in the history of Carillon Historical Park. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Dayton native Alan Bowman is excited to offer musical selections as carillonneur of Carillon Historical Park. He made his Deeds debut last Easter, succeeding Larry Weinstein who retired in the role after 35 years. Only the third carillonneur in the park’s history, Bowman, a longtime church musician in South Florida, received his education from Royal Carillon School in Belgium and also studied with Weinstein.

“The idea of ringing huge bronze bells but from an organ-like console drew my interest,” Bowman said. “And I love the sound it makes. It’s such a unique instrument. It’s total fun.”

ExploreArts and culture events happening during NATO assembly week in Dayton region

In addition to Bowman, music will be provided by the Harbour & Levy Praise Team. The Easter message will be delivered by Rev. Dr. Daryl Ward. The Vine Ecumenical Ministries coordinates once more with Dayton History on the service’s programming to ensure diversity is paramount. The service always draws a multigenerational crowd as well which appeals to organizers.

“It’s great to see families at the event from babies to seasoned citizens,” said Rev. Dr. Crystal Walker, executive director of the Vine Ecumenical Ministries. “This year I want people to take away the message of hope. Jesus gave us hope for our current situation and hope for the future. This service is a way of bringing cross-sections of people from varied beliefs together and the hope found in Jesus’ resurrection is the main message of Easter.”

HOW TO GO

What: 84th annual Easter Sunrise Service at Carillon Historical Park

Where: 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

When: 6:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 20

Admission: Free. Guests are welcome to bring chairs or blankets for seating.

Info: 937-293-2841

Sign up for Russell Florence Jr.'s "Gem City Living" email newsletter that is delivered to inboxes every Thursday.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.