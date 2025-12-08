‘A true Dayton icon’: Dayton’s dining community mourns loss of Karen Wick, owner of Coco’s Bistro

Coco’s Bistro has been a member of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association (MVRA) since 2005. Wick also served as an MVRA board member for six years.

“Karen was always supportive — truly an all-around amazing person," said Amy Zahora, director and CEO of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association. “Karen always had Coco’s involved in our events — Taste of Miami Valley, Sneak Peek, Buckeye Vodka Battle of the Bartenders, Bacon Fest... Whatever we were doing, she was ready to support the effort without hesitation."

Zahora fondly recalls Wick’s hospitable essence wrapped within a spirit of graciousness and humility.

“She carried herself with such class and elegance yet remained unbelievably humble,” Zahora said. “Everyone who knew Karen, loved Karen. She gave so much to our community and to the restaurant family she cherished. She created such a beautiful restaurant with incredible food, and it was always a joy to take people there for the first time. And if Karen was there, she would always come over to say hello — one of the many things that made her so special."

In a Facebook post, the Ugly Duckling, 1430 E. Fifth Street, was appreciative of her encouragement and genuine love for the Dayton community.

“Karen Wick was a real Dayton legend, a beautiful soul who left us way too soon,” the post noted. “Karen was bigger (than) life. She was great at lifting people up. A real entrepreneur, restaurant owner, school board member, and a stylish, strong mama who always showed love.”

The Flavor House, 130 W. Second Street, particularly honored Wick as restauranteur ready and willing to help other businesses grow, offering advice as a friend and mentor.

“To the city of Dayton, Karen was the owner of Coco’s Bistro and a dedicated public servant. But to us, she was so much more,” the organization said in a Facebook post. “She was the Queen of all restaurateurs in this city; a guiding light who paved the way for independent restaurant owners like us. Karen didn’t just run a business; she built a community. She gave so freely of her time, her advice and her friendship. When we needed wisdom, she was there. When we needed a friend who understood the grind of this industry, she was there. Her generosity of spirit set a standard that we will strive to honor every single day. Dayton has lost a giant, but her legacy will live on in every plate served with love and every guest welcomed with a smile.”

Wick also supported Table 33, 45 W. Fourth Street, where she would often spend Sunday brunch with her girlfriends.

“Karen called Table 33 home on Sunday mornings,” said Charlie Carroll, owner of Table 33. “It is a felt loss that Karen is leaving and one of the hopes that can come out of a situation like this is that she will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of those whose lives were impacted by her. It’s a very sobering feeling.”

He praised Wick’s dedication to service as a restauranteur as well.

“Like any good restauranteur, she believed in the power of service,” Carroll said. “She left a dream in a lot of our hearts and for her to do it as long as she did — and for her to do it as a woman for as long as she did — I don’t know of too many others who have had as much of an impact on hospitality in the downtown area as Karen. I believed in her because she believed in Dayton and believing in Dayton is believing in the people of Dayton.”

Zahora also addressed the significance of Wick’s legacy and will be forever grateful for her friendship.

“She is a true Dayton icon, and I am so proud to have called her my friend,” Zahora said. “She will be deeply missed.”