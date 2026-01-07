Adult recreation clubs makes Top 10 of Worldwide Fitness Trends list for first time

While some trends, like Wearable Technology, have ranked among the top for years, others, like Adult Recreation and Sport Clubs, are making a first appearance on the list.

Dr. Cayla McAvoy, a certified exercise physiologist and lead author of “2026 ACSM Worldwide Fitness Trends: Future Directions of the Health and Fitness Industry,” weighs in on the current trends:

QUESTION: Wearable Technology has been the top trend for several years, how has it evolved since it first appeared and why does it remain the top trend?

Answer: Wearable technology first appeared on the survey in 2016. Since then, it has consistently ranked in the top three and has claimed the number one spot nine times, more than any other trend in the survey’s history. Early wearables focused on simple metrics like step counts. Today, many track heart rate variability, sleep, recovery, skin temperature, menstruation, blood glucose, and even safety features like fall detection, making them part of everyday life. This evolution reflects a broader theme in this year’s Trends: fitness, mental health, and overall well-being are increasingly connected. Wearables now function as personalized tools that help people decide when to push, when to recover, and how exercise fits into daily life.

Q: Adult Recreation and Sports Clubs is a new Top 10 trend, what has prompted the surge in popularity of this type of recreation?

A: The 2026 Trends report shows growing interest in fitness formats that feel flexible, social, and less structured than traditional gyms. Following suit - Adult Recreation and Sport Clubs entered the top 10 this year, reflecting increased attention to activities that combine movement with connection and enjoyment. This trend suggests a broader shift in how adults choose to be active. Activities like pickleball leagues, run clubs, and recreational sports support consistency by making exercise feel social, meaningful, and easier to integrate into everyday life.

Q: Balance, Flow and Core Strength is also new to the Top 10. How would you describe this trend and why is it so relevant?

A: Balance, flow and core strength brings together formats like yoga, Pilates, and mobility-focused training that improve core stability, coordination, posture, and movement control. In earlier reports, yoga, Pilates, and core training were listed separately and consistently ranked highly. For 2026, they were grouped under a single category. The high rank of this category reflects a broader shift toward programming that supports physical function and overall well-being, not just intensity or calorie burn. Its relevance today is tied to how people are living and training. There is growing recognition that balance, mobility, and core control are essential for safe movement, injury prevention, and long-term participation.

Q: While these trends are physical fitness driven, many of them also have a mental health component, is that a reflection of growing research about the relationship between physical and mental health?

A: This pattern reflects a well-established body of research demonstrating a strong association between physical activity and mental health outcomes. Regular physical activity is consistently linked to improvements in mood, reductions in symptoms of anxiety and depression, and enhanced stress regulation across the lifespan. Evidence also supports bidirectional effects, with mental health influencing physical activity engagement and vice versa.

FITNESS TRENDS IN 2026

Wearable technology

Fitness programs for older adults

Exercise for weight management

Mobile exercise apps

Balance, flow and core strength

Exercise for mental health

Traditional strength training

Data-driven technology

Adult recreation and sports clubs

Functional fitness training

Source: American College of Sports Medicine