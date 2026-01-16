Adventure Series events are where outdoor enthusiasts share experiences to inspire others

“We thought let’s put these programs together, we’d have lots of outreach and a big network,” said Dan Boron, community planner, City of Springboro said. “It’s been very well received.”

The series moved into the spacious Springboro Performing Arts Center a few years ago, allowing for as many as 140 audience members.

“We’ve come close to filling it more than once,” Boron said.

Local and regional outdoor enthusiasts share their successes and knowledge with aspiring outdoor adventurers on a variety of topics. Cycling? Check. Backpacking? Check. Hiking? Check.

“People want to learn,” Boron said. “And, in the winter, when it’s cold, many people wonder, ‘what can we do now.’ This is an opportunity to prepare for what to do next.”

Presenter Andy Niekamp of the Dayton Hikers agrees.

“This is the time to inspire other people to have adventures of their own,” Niekamp said. “I have a quote: ‘once you achieve, you have a duty to inspire others,’ and that’s what the Next Destination series is about. Everyone there is inspiring others.”

The presentations last about an hour with additional time allotted for questions. Some people also choose to speak with the presenters after the formal program is over.

“Everyone is very approachable,” Niekamp said. “I’m excited to be one of the presenters, it’s an honor.”

Advance registration is not required, and all events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://www.fspl.org.

2026 Next Destination Outdoor Adventure Series

Bikes, E-Bikes, & More: The Law of Riding & Walking Around

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 27

Where: Springboro Performing Arts Center, 115 Wright Station Way

Flexibility for Outdoor Adventures with Donna Gambino

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 3

Where: Springboro Library, 125 Park Lane.

More: Attendees should bring a fitness mat and small towel and dress for movement.

Bikepacking the KATY Trail with Cami and Jordan Hart

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 19

Where: Springboro Performing Arts Center, 115 Wright Station Way

Conquering the Camino: Learn How to Plan Your Camino de Santiago Adventure with Andy Niekamp

When:6:30-8 p.m. March 10

Where: Springboro Performing Arts Center (BPAC) 115 Wright Station Way