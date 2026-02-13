Adventure Summit turns 20: How to go and what to expect

Brian and Michelle Coleman — who got their start with leisurely neighborhood walks and went on to log more than 2,500 miles along the iconic Camino — will share their adventures as featured speakers at the 20th biennial Adventure Summit. The celebration of outdoor culture and experiences will be 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Wright State University student union.

New this year, an Adventure Summit Kickoff event will be 7-10 p.m. Feb. 20 with the showing of the film “The Way, My Way,” live music and refreshments for $10.

The Colemans remember attending the Adventure Summit as spectators long before they became presenters.

“I am inspired every year, whether it’s a breakout session, a featured speaker, or the speaker series,” Michelle Coleman said. “People don’t let age or ability stop them. I used to let my weight and age stop me. I was embarrassed to think I could hike at all, let alone hike long-distance, because I was overweight and older than what you typically see on social media.”

That inspiration translated into motivation for the couple.

“It amazes me from an armchair explorer point of view what people can accomplish despite challenges that they may have,” Brian Coleman said. “From a traveler perspective, every time I attend I feel like I’m adding more and more items to my bucket list of places and experiences that I want to have. It’s kind of dangerous and definitely addictive.”

It’s speakers like the Colemans that entice people to attend the Adventure Summit.

“What helps the longevity of this event is that the people who come and sit in the audience and listen to a talk often become the people who are presenting in future years – that’s the great thing about it,” said Chris Buck, Five Rivers MetroParks special events coordinator.

“There are so many of our 30-plus presenters that got their ideas for what they wanted to go do, or the motivation to go do the thing they had planned from this event. It really is awesome to listen to the stories of people who stand up and say, ‘I was sitting in the audience at the Adventure Summit when I decided to go do...whatever.’ It’s a cool cycle.”

And the Adventure Summit is about more than inspiring speakers as there are opportunities to try various sports, meet like-minded outdoor enthusiasts and stock up for your next adventure.

Try it

Yoga, indoor cycling, stretching and, even an indoor triathlon — spectators can definitely break a sweat at the Adventure Summit.

The indoor pool will host kayak demonstrations and give attendees a chance to try kayaking themselves. Or give snorkeling a try or even play a game of Canoe Battleship.

Credit: Shon Curtis Credit: Shon Curtis

If dry land activities are your preference, the 23-foot climbing wall is ready to be scaled. The Adventure Summit offers the opportunity for beginners to try climbing or the more experienced to participate in a bouldering competition.

Advance registration and release forms are available at theadventuresummit.com/get-active but walk-ins are accepted.

Buy it

The Adventure Summit Expo includes a variety of clubs, organizations, outfitters, specialty retail shops and demonstrations. There will also be live music throughout the day in the Expo area.

For those who are inspired to set out on their own adventure, the Used Gear Area is the ideal place to pick up some lightly used outdoor recreation equipment. The Used Gear Area is also a great place for outdoor adventurers to recycle their used gear, reduce waste going into landfills and make a little cash to help fund their next adventure.

Live it

Adventure Summit organizers are certain that “something for everyone” is not a cliché.

“This event has something for the adventure curious, the weekend warrior, or the hardcore adventure traveler,” Buck said. “It’s a great event to come and be inspired by other people’s stories and to meet people and get in contact with organizations that can help you on your way to planning and taking your own adventures.”

And helping others discover their own sense of adventure is the goal for the Colemans.

“I hope people will feel inspired to take an adventure, whatever adventure looks like to them,” Michelle said. “I want people to know that goals may change every year, but there are always places to see and adventures to be had.”

“Stopping putting it off and make the commitment to live your adventures now by doing what you can,” Brian said. “Start now, what are you waiting for?”

PRESENTATIONS

Retracing the Bicycle Route of the Buffalo Soldiers by Erick Cedeño

When: Saturday, Feb. 21, 12:45 p.m.

What: A cyclist and historian, Cedeño recounts his 1,900-mile ride retracing the route of the 1897 Buffalo Soldiers Bicycle Corps expedition. An all-Black regiment, the Buffalo Soldiers rode for 41 days across the U.S., biking more than 50 miles each day. Cedeño’s work honors the Buffalo Soldiers’ legacy.

Rowing Toward Redemption on the Mississippi by Trapper Haskins

When: Saturday, Feb. 21, 6:15 p.m.

What: Haskins tells the story of rowing a handcrafted boat down the Mississippi River. Traveling from northern Minnesota all the way to the Gulf of Mexico, Haskins and his family completed the journey in two trips – over 15 years apart. Haskins recounts their journey down the Mississippi, along with his journey back to himself.

The Road to Reinvention: Our Story of Travel, Growth, and New Beginnings by Michelle and Brian Coleman

When: Saturday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

What: Hiking at Five Rivers MetroParks sparked the spirit of adventure in the Colemans, who have gone on to hike across North America and Europe. The duo behind Cruisin’ with the Colemans shares their passion for exploration and adventure, inspiring their community to embark on their own journeys.

And there’s more…

A full slate of regional and local presenters will share stories, planning and preparation tips, and destination ideas from their adventures. Speakers and topics include:

Health & Wellness by Tiara Wright

Art in the Outdoors: Enhance Well-Being Through Recreation by Christine Varga

From Nervous Beginner to Fearless Explorer: The Stories of Becoming a Solo Female Traveler by Kelsey Fulton and Jonathan Slider

Unpacked: Adversity, Inclusivity, and Psychology Outdoors by Hannah Mesa

From Screens to Streams: Getting Kids Back Outside by Jonathan Slider

Event Planning on a Working River by Kelly Hess

Preparing Dehydrated Meals for Your Next Adventure by Stacy Boone

Michelle Walks the Camino by Michelle Perram

Crushing Kilimanjaro: Summiting Africa’s Highest Peak by Karen Power

Solo Van Life: A Journey of Adventure and Growth by Tina Hohman

The full schedule of presenters can be found at theadventuresummit.com/schedule.