After weeks of silence from Social Security, Dayton-area woman gets Medicare process help

She called the Dayton Ombudsman for help.

The Ombudsman sent an inquiry to the Social Security Administration (SSA) to confirm that the woman’s application was received, that it was being processed and to help obtain approval by the first of the next month.

Now, the woman’s employment dates and Medicare record had been updated, and her coverage will begin the first of next month as requested.

The official notice was dated the last day of the month — it could not have reached her from the SSA processing center in time to relieve her anxiety about her coverage.

The Ombudsman followed up with the woman and the official notice was received a couple of weeks later.

Her application status is resolved.

Do you need assistance with something similar? Contact the Dayton Ombudsman at (937) 223-4613 or email ombudsman@dayton-ombudsman.org.

This ombudsman column is a production of the Joint Office of Citizens’ Complaints. It summarizes selected problems of citizens in the Dayton area. An ombudsman is an official appointed to investigate a person’s complaints on government, nonprofits and businesses to ensure fairness.