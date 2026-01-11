After weeks of silence from Social Security, Dayton-area woman gets Medicare process help

A woman contacted the Ombudsman for help with her Medicare Part B application. She knew that her application had been received.
The woman had been calling the Social Security Administration, but was not able to speak with anyone. She needed coverage to begin at the first of the next month and was anxious to get the approval by that time.
She called the Dayton Ombudsman for help.
The Ombudsman sent an inquiry to the Social Security Administration (SSA) to confirm that the woman’s application was received, that it was being processed and to help obtain approval by the first of the next month.
Now, the woman’s employment dates and Medicare record had been updated, and her coverage will begin the first of next month as requested.
The official notice was dated the last day of the month — it could not have reached her from the SSA processing center in time to relieve her anxiety about her coverage.
The Ombudsman followed up with the woman and the official notice was received a couple of weeks later.
Her application status is resolved.
