Remembering the time Alex Trebek said a little prayer after Dayton ‘Jeopardy!’ fail

By Amelia Robinson

Legendary “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek has lost his battle against pancreatic cancer at age 80.

Trebek was the beloved hosted of the popular quiz show for more than three decades. The show has had many memorable moments and winners through the years, but one of our favorite Alex Trebek moments was an episode with a strong Dayton connection.

The three contestants on the show that aired Jan. 30, 2018, received a seemingly easy answer related to the Wright Brothers.

The answer is: “Named for the famous brothers and a WWI-era pilot, Wright-Patterson AFB is just east of this Ohio aviation city.”

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek seemed to say a little pray after all three contestants on the show that aired Jan. 30 got this question about the Wright Brothers wrong.

Dayton, Ohio knew the answer and clearly so did Alex Trebek.

The contestants, however, did not.

Contestant Emily answered “Kitty Hawk.”

Contestant Brandey answered “Columbus.”

Contestant Ryan answered “Akron.”

Come on now, folks. The answer is “Dayton.”

The major FAIL on the $200 first-round question made Alex Trebek a praying man.

