Amanda Knox will be in Dayton to speak about justice, legal system

In addition to thoughts on her “trial by media,” Knox’s appearance will also delve into how the media used sex and gender to distort reality and further injustices in her case.

Best-selling author Gilbert King will also participate in the event. He is the writer, producer and host of “Bone Valley,” a narrative podcast about murder and injustice in 1980s Florida. He’s also the author of three books, including “Devil in the Grove,” which was awarded the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for general nonfiction and was a runner-up for the Dayton Literary Peace Prize.

In addition to saluting the Ohio Innocence Project, whose goal is to free every innocent person in Ohio who has been convicted of crime they didn’t commit, the evening will also celebrate the life and work of the late Judge Michael W. Krumholtz of the Montgomery County Ohio Common Pleas Court. The event is presented by the Dayton Legal Heritage Foundation.

How to go

What: An Evening for Justice featuring Amanda Knox and Gilbert King

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29

Cost: $28.50-$43.50

Tickets or more info: 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org