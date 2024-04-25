America’s Packard Museum has its annual Spring Fling this weekend

Friday’s festivities begin with a welcome cocktail reception with music by keyboard artist Daniel Cook, special Packard-powered demonstrations and automotive book signings. Saturday afternoon’s lineup features a choice of a B-17 Vintage Aircraft Tour at the Champaign Aviation Museum or a Packard Paint and Wine Tasting event. The Saturday evening gala banquet spotlights the aforementioned Davis with entertainment by The Kim Kelly Orchestra. Live and silent auction offerings include a week in the Hamptons, a hot air balloon ride, autographed Bengals memorabilia and more.

“The annual Spring Fling event is a great opportunity for America’s Packard Museum to highlight the uniqueness of the museum through exciting sessions, tours, and speakers,” said Robert Signom III, curator of the museum, in a news release. “Now in our 32nd year of operation, with the support of our patrons and volunteers, the museum continues to contribute to the vitality of downtown Dayton and the region, serving both our local community and visitors to the area.”

Credit: David A. Moodie Credit: David A. Moodie

America’s Packard Museum is located inside the original 1917 Dayton Packard dealership and manages the largest public collection of Packard automobiles and memorabilia in the world, including more than 50 cars, collectibles and an extensive research library. Organizers said the gala is crucial to the museum’s long-term viability.

“The Packard Spring Fling is critical to the Museum’s success,” said Board President Malcolm MacLeod. “It helps the museum support the local economy and job growth by serving as a special destination point for many visitors to the Dayton area. We also provide a unique venue for events such as business meetings, weddings and receptions.”

Tickets are priced at $20-$1,400. For more information, visit .americaspackardmuseum.org/spring-fling, email info@americaspackardmuseum.org, or call (937) 226-1710.

America’s Packard Museum is located at 420 S. Ludlow St., Dayton.