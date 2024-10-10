Animal sanctuary founder with more than 10M social media followers will speak at Victoria Theatre

“An Evening with Lee Asher” will begin at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1.

According to a Palm Beach Post article interviewing Asher, his lifelong love of animals started at an animal shelter in Broward County, Fla. Growing up with attention deficit disorder, Asher struggled to fit in with children his age, feeling “different” from them. He found solace with the animals at the shelter, helping him cope during his personal struggles.

“When I was able to be with the dogs, and they would go from being scared in a corner to tail wagging and me petting them through the kennel and I could see them happy; seeing them happy just completely took all my pain away,” Asher told the interviewer.

During this time, Asher would write notes to the animals awaiting adoption or euthanasia, promising he’ll “one day provide them a home and secure future.”

Later in life, Asher found himself quitting his full-time job to travel the country in an RV, visiting as many animal shelters as could in the process. The next five years saw the man visiting nearly every state and building up his audience.

In 2022, Lee Asher was the star of the six-episode Animal Planet series “My Pack Life,” which bolstered his already rising popularity. Asher currently has nearly 10 million followers across his various social media accounts.

Lee Asher is also the founder of the Asher House, a 240-acre animal sanctuary housing more than 200 dogs, cats, pigs and horses. Many of the animals at the Asher House are able to be adopted, however only to those living in the Pacific Northwest.

His upcoming performance at the Victoria Theatre will not feature any of the animals in his care, instead focusing on Asher’s personal struggles and achievements.

“Asher’s talk is a testament to the transformative power of pain and the importance of turning resentment into gratitude,” the event page states. “He encourages the audience to embrace their own struggles and use them as a catalyst for positive change, reminding them that they have the power to be the savior they seek in their own lives, and never give up on their dreams, no matter how challenging the journey may be.

The event does offer a special VIP package, where fans will get to meet Asher before the show at 5:30 p.m. This experience must be purchased in addition to a ticket.

How to go

What: An Evening with Lee Asher

When: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 1

Location: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

More info: daytonlive.org