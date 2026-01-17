Anthony and Christina Grant praise Hope Booth mental health exhibit at Dayton Metro Library

The booth is a gift from the Grants who have publicly shared their journey of grief and resilience in recent years. Their 20-year-old daughter, Jayda, who struggled with mental health, took her own life in their home in May 2022. To celebrate her memory they created Jay’s Light, a mental health and suicide prevention initiative that helps families impacted by depression, anxiety and suicidal ideations.

Credit: Russell Florence Credit: Russell Florence

The Grants are pleased to have The Hope Booth be a beacon for the community at Dayton Metro Library.

“The library is such an important resource in the community,” Christina said. “When we were thinking about where we should place The Hope Booth, the library just seemed like the perfect fit. When we created Jay’s Light, we created it with the hope of supporting organizations and agencies doing the great work in behavioral health and suicide prevention. We’re excited for the community to be able to experience this new resource.”

Key features of The Hope Booth include:

Hope Messages: Nineteen 90-second messages of hope tailored to specific topics, developed with mental health professionals and performed by diverse communicators.

Nineteen 90-second messages of hope tailored to specific topics, developed with mental health professionals and performed by diverse communicators. Lightbox Therapy: A treatment for those affected by seasonal depression.

A treatment for those affected by seasonal depression. Targeted Sound: A directional sound system designed to reduce noise in busy areas, creating an immersive experience without headphones.

A directional sound system designed to reduce noise in busy areas, creating an immersive experience without headphones. Support System: Access to local community resources within a five-mile radius, including churches, therapists, homeless shelters, food banks and support for mental health contributing factors.

Credit: Russell Florence Jr. Credit: Russell Florence Jr.

Hope Booth was founded in 2021. Gloria Umanah, the organization’s Atlanta-based founder and CEO, noted one in five people struggle with mental health issues but five in five are affected. She also cited 900,000 people lose their lives to suicide every year, which calculates to a death every 43 seconds. She believes the universality of mental health should cause everyone to take notice and take action.

“Every single one of us are affected because humanity is connected at the very fiber of our being,” Umanah said. “It shouldn’t have to happen to you to matter to you. Often times when we feel overwhelmed with the feelings that we experience that we do not know how to talk about, hope can seem like a figment of the imagination. It can seem like something that is too hard to grasp because it’s not something you can always see, but it is something you can feel and is something that can transform people’s lives. Our team likes to define hope as action-oriented strength that’s fueled by the belief that though today may not be great, tomorrow will be better and the day after will be better.”

Special guests at the exhibit’s opening included Dayton Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss, Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice and Omega Baptist Church First Lady Barbara Ward.

In addition, The Hope Booth’s Dayton Metro Library location is the first in Ohio and the 38th installation overall in the U.S. Library staff reiterated the importance of community belonging and emotional reassurance.

“We are so proud to serve as a host site for The Hope Booth and partner with Jay’s Light,” said Jordan Ostrum, community impact specialist for the Dayton Metro Library. “Here at DML we believe everyone is free to belong. No matter what burdens you have borne or fear you still face, you belong here. In an age of high anxiety and deep uncertainty, the library stands steadfast as a place where the public can make critical connections with the resources they need.”

Credit: Russell Florence Credit: Russell Florence

Anthony Grant is also eager for the community to experience The Hope Booth, a meaningful outlet of help and healing that is an extension of his own personal testimony rooted in faith.

“When you love someone you lose so suddenly, and under those circumstances, that’s something we’ll deal with for the rest of our lives,” Grant said. “There’s nothing we can do to erase that pain but we can bring purpose to it, which is where our faith comes in. So, if we can help another person, another family, not have to experience what we’ve had to live with, it helps to know you’re making a difference for other people.”

For more information, visit hopebooth.org or contact the Dayton Metro Library’s Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665. For additional information about Jay’s Light, visit jayslight.org.

The Dayton Metro Library is located at 215 E. Third Street.