Appreciating street art and its creators is goal of downtown Dayton festival this weekend

Painting will take place at the Front Street Arts District, 1001 E. Second St., as well as city walls along First Street in addition to locations such as Mike’s Bike Park, Good Shepherd Ministries, South Park Tavern, Big Daddy’s Drive-Thru and more.

Wells says lessening the stigma about street art and artists is paramount.

“I love all things street art,” Wells said. “This festival is meant to bridge the gap between the general public and what they see as street artists with a cringey, gritty edge. We are able to take amazing artists traditionally seen in more of a negative light and allow them to apply themselves to work that is truly seen and appreciated, which creates a completely different energy.”

Vendors are expected to participate from 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday in the back lot of the Front Street Arts District. This year’s vendors include Technicolor Art, Lisp the Goblin, Art by Jadalynn, Bezaro Art Supply, Joza, Julz Jewelz, One Above Designs, Mal Macare, Lavendar & Lace Art, Bee the Honey Drip, Skeleton Dust Records, Art 4 Bad Kids, and Brick City Artworks.

Live music offerings from 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday in the back lot of the Front Street Arts District include OG Mike Giant, Mt. Analogue, KingTerpz Live with Conga Ninja x-nonplus+, Dr. Sherman, Mercutio, Tonic, Bozz x Turner and Lost Cause.

“We want to build on the larger sense of we all do better when we grow as a team more so than we do as individuals,” Wells said.

He is also grateful to have received more sponsorships from local businesses this year, a change of pace from having the festival entirely funded by him, Brick City Artworks, Front Street and friends in the past.

“For us it’s an opportunity to grow and expand on what we can offer for the festival as well as the volunteers that make it possible,” Wells said. “For the sponsors it is an opportunity to be seen as a early sponsor and supporter of what’s sure to become one of Dayton’s premier events.”

In addition the Brick City Community Cleanup took place April 26 in East Dayton bringing together various organizations, including Brick City Artworks and Good Shepherd Ministries, as a precursor to the festival.

Wells said he thinks this year’s event is on track to not only be the largest mural art festival in Ohio but one of largest in the country.

“This festival is growing quicker than I ever imagined,” he said. “This year is going to be nothing short of amazing. We are hoping to have close to 100 artists. The goal is to have multiple hundreds of artists painting all over the city and have partnerships with organizations like 2nd Street Market, Levitt Pavilion and Five Rivers MetroParks.

“It would make the city so much more welcoming, especially (in regard to) what people think urban culture is. I’d like to throw the largest street art festival in the country and I’d like it to be in Dayton, Ohio,” he said.