‘Arcade Commons’ event will showcase Dayton Arcade to the public: How to go

Credit: scottyd -scott davis Credit: scottyd -scott davis

From 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aracde Commons is a community-focused event that integrates art, wellness, and local retail under one historic roof.

Experience it

Stretching toward the expansive glass dome and experiencing the uniqueness of the historic space, the rotunda will be packed with people ready to practice yoga.

Tori Reynolds, of Speakeasy Yoga, will lead a free Yoga at Arcade Commons event from 10-11 a.m. Nearly 200 people have already secured free tickets with a limited number of walk-in spots available.

“Big community events like this create opportunity for everyone to try out an offering and incorporate new tools into their life with very low risk,” Reynolds said. “And breaking down those barriers of entry by having them at no cost is so important. I really believe it is many small steps that make great change, and one of those small steps might just be the one you take on a yoga mat surrounded by dozens – or sometimes hundreds – of people who are also on their own path with their practice.”

Beyond breaking a sweat, guests can also experience the interactive art installations and guided exhibition tours at The Contemporary Dayton or try their hand at making their own artistic creation as Pink Moon Goods is hosting a Message on a Bottle activity in the North Arcade.

Shop in the marketplace

The North Arcade will be transformed into a lively marketplace with a variety of pop-up vendors, creative activations and wellness experiences.

Future Arcade retailers like Luke’s Custom Cakes and Smales Pretzel Bakery will be joined by a variety of local vendors filling every retail space in the North Arcade, similar to the arrangement during Holly Days.

Credit: Kevin Lush Photography Credit: Kevin Lush Photography

“It’s difficult to replicate the magic of Holly Days, but we wanted to do it on a smaller scale,” Dunn Peters said. “Giving people a feel for what it will be like when retail is fully open in this space.”

Unique items are also available at The Contemporary Dayton which is offering a 10-percent discount at the CoSHOP during the Arcade Commons event.

Food options

Ready for a break from the action?

Brunch and lunch options will be plentiful at Table 33, Lucho, 6888 Kitchen and the Garden Grille & Bar, all located in the Arcade.

The Road Runner Coffee Cart will also be on hand for a dose of caffeine and there will be a variety of sweet treats available for purchase from businesses in the North Arcade.

“It’s all about shopping, dining, engaging and exploring,” Dunn Peters said of the community event.

HOW TO GO

What: A day of shopping, art, and wellness. Explore local vendors in the North Arcade, enjoy yoga in the Rotunda, and discover creative activations throughout the day.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 31

Where: Dayton Arcade, 15 W. 4th St., Dayton

Info: arcadedayton.com or the Dayton Arcade on Facebook

Arcade Commons vendors