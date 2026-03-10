Are these the worst ‘Best Picture’ winners in Oscars history?

Over the decades, some Oscar champions have become classics, while others have sparked endless debates about whether they deserved the honor at all. Film critics and outlets such as USA Today have pointed to several winners that would land a spot on the Top 10 worst ‘Best Picture’ winners in Oscars history.

10. The Greatest Show on Earth (1952)

Cecil B. DeMille’s circus spectacle dazzled audiences with its scale and colorful performances, but critics have long argued that its victory over more enduring classics – particularly “High Noon” – was a major misstep by the Academy. While entertaining, the film’s melodramatic storytelling make it feel more like a flashy attraction than a truly great movie.

9. Out of Africa (1985)

This sweeping romance starring Meryl Streep and Robert Redford has its admirers, especially for its stunning cinematography and musical score. Still, many critics view it as slow and emotionally distant, arguing that it triumphed over stronger contenders like “The Color Purple” largely due to the Academy’s fondness for grand historical dramas.

8. Driving Miss Daisy (1989)

At the time of its release, this gentle story about an unlikely friendship between a wealthy Southern woman and her Black chauffeur was widely embraced. In later years, however, the film has faced criticism for its simplistic approach to racism and its “safe” storytelling, especially since Spike Lee’s groundbreaking “Do the Right Thing” wasn’t even nominated for Best Picture.

7. Dances with Wolves (1990)

Praised for its scale, cinematography and sympathetic portrayal of Native American characters, the film was widely seen as a prestige production at the time. In hindsight, however, many critics view its victory over “Goodfellas” as one of the Academy’s most debated decisions.

6. Cimarron (1931)

Once considered an ambitious epic about the American frontier, “Cimarron” has aged poorly in the eyes of many critics. The film’s tempo, outdated attitudes and uneven narrative make it difficult for contemporary viewers to connect with, despite its historical significance during the early days of the Oscars.

5. The English Patient (1996)

Anthony Minghella’s wartime romance earned nine Academy Awards and plenty of praise at the time. But in the years since, the film has developed a reputation for being overly long and emotionally distant. For some viewers, its deliberate pacing and melodrama make it feel more exhausting than epic.

4. Green Book (2018)

The road-trip drama about a friendship between a Black pianist and his white driver divided audiences when it won Best Picture. Many reviewers said the film reduced complicated racial dynamics to a feel-good narrative and leaned heavily on familiar “white savior” storytelling, particularly controversial because it beat out more daring films like “Roma” and “BlacKkKlansman.”

3. The King’s Speech (2010)

A well-crafted historical drama about King George VI overcoming a speech impediment, the film delivered strong performances and plenty of emotional moments. Still, its win over the more innovative “The Social Network” has become one of the most debated Oscar outcomes of the past two decades.

2. Crash (2005)

Few Oscar wins have sparked as much backlash as the victory of “Crash.” The ensemble drama about racial tensions in Los Angeles defeated the widely favored “Brokeback Mountain” in a surprise upset. Over time, many critics have labeled the film heavy-handed and overly moralistic, turning it into one of the Academy’s most controversial Best Picture choices.

1. The Broadway Melody (1929)

One of the earliest Best Picture winners, “The Broadway Melody” was groundbreaking in its time as the first all-talking Hollywood musical to win the award. Yet modern audiences often find it stiff and dated, with stage-style performances and uneven storytelling that haven’t held up over the decades. Because of this, the film is frequently cited as the weakest ‘Best Picture’ winner ever.

Watch the Academy Awards at 7 p.m. EST Sunday, hosted by Conan O’Brien.

Content Creator Brooke Bunch may be reached at brooke_bunch@yahoo.com.