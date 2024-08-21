Are you interested in being Dayton’s first Poet Laureate? Here’s how to apply

Dayton’s Poet Laureate position will serve one two-year term with the option of renewal for an additional term. Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. will appoint the Dayton Poet Laureate after applications are reviewed by the City Poet Laureate Selection Panel. Culture Works, who serves as Dayton’s local arts agency and United Arts Fund, will act as the fiscal agent and manage the application process.

The city of Dayton Poet Laureate will:

Annually participate in civic events such as city of Dayton Commission meetings, official functions, culture events and other like events to encourage the reading and writing of literature by a wide range of city residents, including youth.

Commemorate the city of Dayton by composing poetry that is reflective of Dayton and the region’s diversity, landscape, cityscape, cultural heritage, and civic identity.

Promote literacy through fostering poetry in schools and foster the development of poetry among youth.

Serve a two-year term.

Receive $1,500 per two-year term.

Each applicant must:

Be 18 years of age and older and currently live or work in the city of Dayton and continue to live or work in Dayton throughout the appointment (two-year term).

Have a record of commissions or published work, be recognized in the field, demonstrate literary excellence, and exhibit a previous commitment to promoting awareness of poetry.

Provide additional relevant information/experience including but not limited to print or online publications of their poetry, leadership in organizations or groups whose primary focus is poetry, and other experience that would demonstrate a person’s qualifications and/or eagerness to serve as the city of Dayton Poet Laureate.

To submit an application, visit cultureworks.org/poetlaureate. For questions, email poetlaureate@cultureworks.org.

Organizers said the goal is to announce Dayton’s Poet Laureate by Feb. 1, 2025.