Make a Difference: How you can help the Artemis Center

Through the last four decades, Artemis Center has served more than 140,000 survivors of domestic violence and their children, providing crisis intervention, safety planning, court accompaniment, and connections to shelter, housing, healthcare and other critical community resources.

Founded in 1985 by a small group of women, Artemis Center was created to offer survivor-centered advocacy beyond what traditional shelter services alone could provide. That mission continues today — while the organization’s services have expanded to meet growing and evolving community needs.

“Behind every statistic is a person seeking safety and support,” said Lindsay Marto, development manager.

Expanded services

Artemis Center recently became a dual-agency, expanding its core services to include sexual assault advocacy for survivors in Montgomery County. In addition, the organization now offers support through a Mobile Advocate, who meets survivors in the community and helps connect them to healthcare services, follow-up care, and additional resources.

Although Artemis Center is often mistaken for a shelter, the nonprofit does not provide overnight housing. Instead, advocates work directly with survivors to locate safe shelter or housing when available, while offering support regardless of whether shelter is accessible.

“We serve survivors of all genders, ages, races, and backgrounds,” Marto said. “You do not need to be in a shelter—or ready to leave a relationship—to receive help from Artemis Center.”

She said the organization collaborates closely with the justice system, healthcare providers, child welfare agencies, and community partners to ensure survivors receive coordinated, trauma-informed support. It also provides education and outreach to address common misconceptions about domestic and sexual violence.

By the numbers

In 2024, Artemis Center advocates:

Answered 6,711 hotline crisis calls

Served 723 walk-in crisis visits

Completed 286 court accompaniments

Provided services to 3,084 survivors

What they need

Door locks and window alarms

Security cameras (Ring, Nest, etc.)

Gift cards for groceries, gas, public transportation, and Uber/Lyft

Non-perishable food items

Toiletries, especially shampoo, conditioner, and textured hair care products

Cleaning supplies

Dishware and basic household items to help survivors start over

Donations may be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at 310 W. Monument Ave., Dayton, OH 45402. Parking is located behind the building and accessible from Lowe Ln.

Monetary donations can be made online at artemiscenter.org/give-today or mailed to the Development Department at the above address. For donation information, call (937) 461-5091.

Volunteer opportunities

While Artemis Center is not a shelter or 24/7 facility, volunteers are occasionally needed to assist with organizing donations, bundling and delivering materials, and light cleaning projects. Individuals interested in volunteering are encouraged to follow Artemis Center on social media or sign up for the organization’s newsletter to learn about opportunities as they arise.

Need help?

Survivors of domestic or sexual violence can access support through Artemis Center:

24/7 crisis hotline: (937) 461-HELP (4357)

(937) 461-HELP (4357) Walk-in services: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday–Thursday and 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Friday.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday–Thursday and 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Friday. Live chat: Available Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–8 p.m. at www.artemiscenter.org

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith at meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.