‘True hero’: Washington Twp. girl, 9, earns lifesaving award after emergency rescue

According to the post, Washington Twp. resident Craig Chabut had a medical emergency last month that resulted in his truck being partially submerged in a retention pond. Parker stayed calm, called 911, and kept herself and her younger brother safe until first responders arrived.

“That’s real courage. We’re so proud of Parker and relieved everyone is doing well!” the post said.

The Washington Township Fire Department also posted the photo and gave Parker praise:

“Great job, Parker! She learned how to call 911 at Safetyville Square, and that lesson helped her take the right action during an emergency.”

The posts garnered several comments with messages such as, “Wow how scary!! So proud of you Parker!! You are a true hero!!”, “Wow how scary!! So proud of you Parker!! You are a true hero!!” and “So proud of you, Parker!”