Breaking: Girls basketball: CJ rallies in final minutes, advances to D-III title game

‘True hero’: Washington Twp. girl, 9, earns lifesaving award after emergency rescue

Parker, a 9‑year‑old from Washington Township earned special recognition from the township fire department after stepping in to help save a life.

Parker, a 9‑year‑old from Washington Township earned special recognition from the township fire department after stepping in to help save a life.
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A 9‑year‑old from Washington Twp. earned special recognition from the township fire department after stepping in to help save a life.

A post on the Washington Township Facebook page shows 9-year-old Parker standing with seven members of the fire department holding her framed Lifesaving Award.

According to the post, Washington Twp. resident Craig Chabut had a medical emergency last month that resulted in his truck being partially submerged in a retention pond. Parker stayed calm, called 911, and kept herself and her younger brother safe until first responders arrived.

“That’s real courage. We’re so proud of Parker and relieved everyone is doing well!” the post said.

The Washington Township Fire Department also posted the photo and gave Parker praise:

“Great job, Parker! She learned how to call 911 at Safetyville Square, and that lesson helped her take the right action during an emergency.”

The posts garnered several comments with messages such as, “Wow how scary!! So proud of you Parker!! You are a true hero!!”, “Wow how scary!! So proud of you Parker!! You are a true hero!!” and “So proud of you, Parker!”

In Other News
1
$250M research parks on Wright-Patterson break ground
2
WATCH: Aerial video of the coming-soon Buc-ee’s in Huber Heights
3
Dayton Children’s to build new building near its main campus
4
WATCH: Woman arrested after car hits Dayton police cruiser, leading to...
5
Ohio State names Bellamkonda as next president

About the Author

Follow Greg Lynch on facebookFollow Greg Lynch on twitter

Greg Lynch has been a photographer, digital specialist and digital content producer at Cox First Media for more than 30 years.