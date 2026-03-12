Dayton Children’s to build new building near its main campus

It’s an area that has seen tremendous growth, according to Dayton Children’s, adding that patient visits in these specialties have more more than doubled in the last five years.

“We are seeing more children than ever before, and we are seeing them more regularly,” Terry Weigel, director of rehab services at Dayton Children’s, said in a press release. “At the same time, new tools and techniques require more space to use and store. This new building will allow us to continue to provide the above and beyond Dayton Children’s experience for our families and kids.”

The site for the future facility is now a parking lot next to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton, which provides living options for families of hospitalized children and just recently completed its own site redevelopment.

The new Dayton Children’s location for rehabilitative services will feature surface parking, outdoor space to aid in healing, and a single-level layout, which will make it easier for families to arrive, check in and get to appointments, according to Dayton Children’s.

The building will include better-designed therapy spaces to accommodate children living with autism. These features are important as many families have regular appointments with children who frequently have mobility or sensory challenges, according to Dayton Children’s.

“This investment reflects our commitment to helping children achieve their optimal health, including independence and quality of life,” Deborah Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital, said in a press release. “Rehabilitative services change lives, and this building will allow us to meet growing needs for years to come.”

Construction of the new building will begin in June. Dayton Children’s plans to share additional details, including timeline and design elements, as the project progresses.

Dayton Children’s is an independent, freestanding children’s hospital located in Dayton, serving more than 400,000 children each year across 20 counties in Ohio and eastern Indiana. The hospital has two campuses, Dayton and Springboro, and more than 15 care sites including facilities in Troy, Beavercreek and Kettering.

Fast facts on rehabilitative services: