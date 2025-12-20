Baking for Christmas parties this weekend? Recipes from our holiday cookie contest winners

This year, we asked bakers to don their aprons again and bring one dozen of their favorite cookies to our downtown Dayton office.

The winner of the cookie contest was Dana Tatar of Oakwood with her White Chocolate Cranberry Jelly Filled Cookies.

She created this recipe with her 17-year-old daughter, Scarlett, who is an aspiring baker.

“We created this cookie recipe together using our favorite cakey cookie dough base,” Tatar said. “We filled the cookies with cranberry-cherry preserves and flavored the dough with cardamom to add a festive citrusy spice flavor. The white chocolate bottom adds a fun crunch to our chewy cookie and the freeze-dried raspberries bring a tart finish.”

This is not the first time they have won the holiday cookie contest. In 2023, they took home first place for their Festive Stuffed Cookie Butter Cookies. This recipe uses the same cookie dough base.

Tatar said she and her daughter make a good team.

“She’s really creative, and she has the patience for decorating that I don’t have,” Tatar said. “I’m like, ”Let’s just eat these already,” and she’s like, “Why don’t we decorate it?” The whole white chocolate and the crushed raspberries, that was all her.”

It took them about three or four tries to perfect this recipe.

“We think these cookies have the best flavors of the holiday season in one bite,” Tatar said.

The second-place winner was Rebekah Lermond of Union with her Frosted Chai Cookies.

“I found this recipe one day when I was trying to find something different to make,” Lermond said. “It was a recipe for apple cider cookies but when I went to make them, I realized I was out of apple cider.”

Lermond is a lover of anything chai, so she decided to change it up a bit.

“After I made them, I thought it needed a little more, so I added the frosting/glaze to it,” Lermond said. “I love the spiciness of this recipe. It is such a warm cookie with all the spices.”

Lermond is a home baker who taught herself to bake as a kid.

“My great grandmother was really into it, and I got a lot of her old recipes,” Lermond said.

In the 2023 Dayton Daily News Holiday Cookie Contest, Lermond placed second with her Peanut Butter Snickerdoodle Cookies.

Lermond’s favorite part of submitting cookies to the holiday cookie contest is getting to play around with recipes and try different things.

Beth Harper of Fairborn took home first place last year for her Amazing Caramel Toffee Pretzel Chocolate Chip Cookies.

This year, she was our third-place winner for Millie’s Oatmeal Cookies with cinnamon icing.

“When I was a freshman in college, I began working at Elder-Beerman Van Buren in Kettering. This was in 1979,” Harper said. “While there, I worked with a lovely older woman in the junior department. Her name was Millie. She was a dressing room attendant and was just as sweet as she could be.”

Harper recalled Millie bringing in these oatmeal cookies at least a dozen times over the years that she worked there.

“I finally got her to share her recipe with me and only recently found it after 45 years,” Harper said. “I decided to add a little icing to really make them special. The dates and walnuts she added really were the best part. Eating them again takes me back to those days.”

For Harper, baking cookies during the holiday season is a way “to show love to your family and friends” and “a tradition that I’ve carried on.”

She said her late-mother used to bake cookies every year at Christmas. When she could no longer bake, Harper took over the tradition.

“It’s something I’ve always loved to do, and I just think it’s a way to show that you care about people,” Harper said.

Here’s a list of the top 12 cookie recipes:

White Chocolate Cranberry Jelly Filled Cookies

Submitted by: Dana Tatar of Oakwood

Yields: 13 cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

¾ cup brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

2 tsp. vanilla extract

2 large eggs

1 ½ cups cake flour

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. cardamom

½ tsp. salt

1 jar Bonne Maman Cranberry-Cherry Preserves

1 11 oz. package of white chocolate chips

1 1 oz. bag of freeze-dried raspberries

Directions: Prepare the jelly filling by dropping ½ tbsp. of preserves into a silicon mold or directly onto parchment paper for a total of 13 dollops. Place the preserves in the freezer while you prepare the cookie dough.

Use a handheld or standing mixer with paddle attachment to cream together butter and sugar until smooth. Add eggs, one at a time, and mix until well combined. Add vanilla extract and beat for another 30 seconds.

In another bowl, mix both kinds of flour, baking soda, baking powder, cardamom and salt. Sift the dry ingredients into the butter-egg mixture and mix until just combined.

Place the dough in the refrigerator and chill for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and line baking sheets with parchment paper.

To assemble the cookies, take about ¼ cup of dough and roll it into a ball. Use your palm to flatten the dough. Place the frozen preserves onto the center of the dough. Take the edges up over the jelly and gently press and roll to seal the dough. Repeat until you have a total of 13 cookies.

Place cookie dough onto the prepared baking sheets, 6 cookies to a sheet. Bake for 12-14 minutes or until edges start to become golden brown.

Allow cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 10-15 minutes.

Melt white chocolate over a pot of simmering water. Spread melted chocolate onto the bottom of each cookie. Drizzle the tops of each cookie with white chocolate and sprinkle on crushed freeze-dried raspberries. Allow chocolate to set before serving.

Frosted Chai Cookies

Submitted by: Rebekah Lermond of Union

Yields: 1 ½-3 dozen cookies, depending on the size

Ingredients for chai spice:

1 ½ tbsp. ground cinnamon

½ tbsp. ground ginger

½ tbsp. cardamon

¾ tsp. ground cloves

¾ tsp. allspice

½ tsp. nutmeg

¼ tsp. black pepper

Ingredients for cookies:

1 cup salted butter, divided, room temperature

1 cup concentrated Tazo Chai Latte

¾ cup light brown sugar, packed

¾ cup sugar, divided

1 large egg, room temperature

1 ½ tsp. vanilla

2 ¾ cup all-purpose flour

1 ½ tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. sea salt

4 tsp. chai spice, divided

Directions: In a medium saucepan, melt 1 stick of butter over medium heat. Let it cook and bubble until it foams and the butter underneath is golden brown, 3-5 minutes.

Immediately transfer to a stand mixer bowl and swirl a few times to help stop the browning. Let the butter cool to room temperature for about 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan bring the concentrated chai to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to a medium-low heat and cook until the chai is reduced to about ¼ cup, 15-20 minutes. Remove from heat and allow it to cool.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper or Silpat liners.

Add the brown sugar, ½ cup sugar and 1 stick of butter to the brown butter in the mixing bowl. Use the paddle attachment, beat at medium-high speed until the mixture is fluffy and has lightened in color, 2-3 minutes. Reduce the speed to low and add the egg, vanilla and reduced concentrated chai. Scrape the bottom and sides of bowl.

In another bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, salt and 2 tsp. chai spice. With the mixer on low, gradually add the dry ingredients until fully incorporated.

Scoop the dough into 1 tbsp. or 3 tbsp. balls (depending on how big you want them).

On a large pie plate, mix ¼ cup sugar and 2 tsp. chai spice. Roll the cookie dough in the sugar and spice and place on cookie sheet. Bake for 9-12 minutes until puffed and just barely set. They will continue to set as they cool. Leave on cookie sheet for 5 minutes before removing to wire rack to cool.

Ingredients for spiced frosting:

4 tbsp. salted butter, melted

2 tbsp. whole milk

2 cups powdered sugar

1 ½ tsp. caramel flavoring (I used Lorann’s Cake Emulsions)

Directions: Melt butter in the microwave for about 25 seconds. Stir in the powdered sugar, caramel flavoring and milk.

Your glaze should be thick, but runny enough that you can spoon it onto your cookies (about 1 tbsp. per cookie). Spread out with the back of a spoon.

If your glaze is too thick, add ⅛ tsp. of milk until you achieve the right consistency. Let sit for a few hours for the frosting to set.

Millie’s Oatmeal Cookies with cinnamon icing

Submitted by: Beth Harper of Fairborn

Yields: 24-30 large cookies

Ingredients for cookies:

1 cup shortening

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup white sugar

1 tsp. salt

2 eggs

1 cup flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. cornstarch

1 ¼ tsp. cinnamon

1 tbsp. vanilla

5 tbsp. water

1 cup dates, chopped

1 ½ cups shredded coconut

1 cup walnuts, chopped

2 ½ cups quick oats

Directions: Cream shortening, sugars and salt together.

In a separate bowl, beat eggs with water and vanilla. Add to the creamed mixture. Blend well. Add fruit, coconut and nuts.

Soft together the dry ingredients. Fold this into the first mixture. Add the oats last.

Drop by 2 tbsp. onto greased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 for 12-15 minutes until browned.

Ingredients for icing:

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. vanilla

2 tbsp. corn syrup

1-2 tbsp. heavy cream or milk

Pinch of salt to taste

Directions: Stir all ingredients together until you reach desired consistency. Drizzle icing on cookies when cooled.

Butterscotch Cheesecake Bars

Submitted by: Terry Rich of Kettering

Yields: 24-30 bars

Ingredients:

1 12 oz. package of butterscotch flavored morsels

1 cup butter

2 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs

1 8 oz. package of cream cheese, softened

1 14 oz. can of Eagle Brand Sweetened Condensed Milk

1 tsp. vanilla

1 egg

Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees (or 325 for glass dish). Line a 13-by-9-inch baking dish with foil. Allow foil to hang over edge to lift bars out of pan when cooled. Spray foil with cooking spray.

In the microwave, melt morsels and butter. Cook 1 minute and stir. Cook longer if needed (30 seconds at a time until melted).

Place half the mixture firmly into the bottom of the prepared pan.

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Beat sweetened condensed milk, vanilla and egg into the cream cheese. Beat until well blended.

Pour into the prepared pan over the crumb mixture. Top with remaining crumb mixture, so all filling is covered.

Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean.

Cool to room temperature and chill before cutting. Refrigerate leftovers.

Note: A variation of this recipe is to reduce graham cracker crumbs to 2 cups and add 1 cup of chopped nuts to the crumb mixture.

Maple Leaf Sandwich Cookies

Submitted by: Jelena Staub of Springboro

Ingredients for cookies:

5 cups unbleached all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 tbsp. and 1 tsp. baking powder

2 tbsp. apple pie spice

½ tsp. kosher salt

2 cups (4 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature

2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup brown sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature

Ingredients for filling:

¾ cup (1 ½ sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature

2 cups confectioners’ sugar, sifted

1 tsp. maple extract

6 tbsp. pure maple syrup

2 cups cinnamon sugar almonds, crushed (store bought works fine here)

Directions: In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, apple pie spice and salt.

In the bowl of an electric mixture fitted with the paddle attachment, cream together butter and sugars on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add eggs and beat until combined. Add flour mixture and beat on low speed until just combined, about 30 seconds. Scrape down bowl with spatula and beat again until uniform.

Divide dough into two disks and wrap each in plastic. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. On a lightly floured surface, roll out one disk of dough ⅛-inch thick, lightly dusting with flour to prevent sticking. Cut out cookies using a maple leaf-shaped cookie or pie dough cutter, dipping cutter in flour between cuts. Transfer to parchment-lined baking sheets and freeze until firm, about 10 minutes. Repeat process with remaining dough.

Bake, rotating halfway through, until edges begin to brown, 10-12 minutes. Let cool on sheets for 3 minutes, then transfer to wire rack to cool completely.

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream butter until light and fluffy. Add confectioners’ sugar, syrup and maple extract, beat until smooth. Stir in 1 cup cinnamon sugar almonds.

Transfer to a Ziploc bag and make a small snip at one edge. Pipe desired amount of filling onto bottoms of half the cookies, then sandwich with remaining cookies. Roll exterior of cookies in the remaining cinnamon sugar almonds if desired.

Chocolate Truffle Cookies with sea salt

Submitted by: Gale Wall of Dayton

Yields: 24 cookies

Ingredients:

¼ cup all-purpose flour

¼ tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. salt

1 ½ cups Ghirardelli 60% Cacao Bittersweet Baking Chips, for melting into the cookie dough

2 tbsp. unsalted butter

2 eggs

½ cup granulated sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

⅓ cup Ghirardelli 60% Cacao Bittersweet Baking Chips, for mixing into the prepared cookie dough

2 tbsp. coarse sea salt

Directions: In a heatproof bowl over a double boiler, melt chocolate and butter until smooth. Turn off the stove and let chocolate sit over warm water.

Combine flour, baking powder and salt. Mix to combine.

In another bowl, mix together sugar and eggs, combine thoroughly with a whisk, and slowly add the warm chocolate mixture. Stir to combine. Add vanilla extract and mix. Stir in flour mixture. Cool for a few minutes (if batter is warm, chocolate chips will melt). Stir in chocolate chips. Chill for 10 to 15 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Scoop rounded tablespoons of batter and place on baking tray. Sprinkle each cookie lightly with a pinch of sea salt.

Bake for approximately 7-8 minutes until the outside looks slightly cracked. Be very careful not to over bake cookies because they will continue to bake as they cool once removed from the oven. Cookies should be soft and gooey in the center.

Note: For a chunky and different twist, add one of the following: ¾ cup toasted pecans or pistachios, ¼ cup chopped candied ginger or ⅓ cup sweetened coconut.

Brown Sugar Shortbread with espresso and toffee

Submitted by: Beth Harper of Fairborn

Yields: 24 cookies

Ingredients for cookies:

2 cups butter, softened

1 cup brown sugar, packed

4-4 ½ cups all-purpose flour

Directions: Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy for about 5-7 minutes. Add 3 ¾ cups flour. Mix well.

Turn dough onto a floured surface and knead for three minutes, adding only enough remaining flour to form a soft dough.

On a sheet of parchment paper, roll dough into a 16-by-9-inch rectangle. Transfer to a baking sheet and cut to 3-by-1-inch strips. Prick each cookie multiple times with a fork. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes or overnight.

Separate cookies and place 1-inch apart on parchment lined baking sheets. Bake until cookies are lightly browned (approximately 20-25 minutes). Transfer to wire rack to cool completely.

Ingredients for topping:

1 cup (6 oz.) semisweet chocolate chips

2 tbsp. coconut oil

1 tsp. instant espresso powder

½ cup toffee chips

Directions: Place chips and oil in a microwave safe bowl and heat in 30 second intervals, stirring well after each until melted. Add espresso powder and stir until well combined. When cookies are cooled, drizzle melted chocolate on top and sprinkle with toffee bits.

Buckeye Treasures

Submitted by: Christine Olinsky of Huber Heights

Ingredients for cookies:

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter

½ cup cocoa powder

1 cup granulated sugar

¾ cup light brown sugar, firmly packed

1 large egg and 1 large egg yolk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. baking soda

¾ tsp. salt

Ingredients for peanut butter layer:

2 cups creamy peanut butter

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

1 tsp. vanilla extract

¼ tsp. salt

2 ¼ cups powdered sugar

Ingredients for chocolate topping:

1 ½ cups semisweet chocolate chips

6 tbsp. heavy cream

Directions for cookies: Combine melted butter and cocoa powder in a large mixing bowl, and stir until well combined. Add sugars, egg, egg yolk and vanilla extract. Stir well.

In a separate medium-sized bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

Gradually add dry ingredients to wet, stirring until completely combined. Cover dough and chill in refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Once oven is preheated and dough is chilled, scoop dough into 2 tbsp.-sized balls. Roll between your palms to form a smooth, round ball. Space balls 2-inches apart on a parchment lined baking sheet.

Bake cookies for 9-10 minutes. Within one minute of removing from oven, use a clean, flat bottom glass to gently flatten the surface of the cookie (you want a smooth flat surface for adding peanut butter). Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes, then remove to cooling rack to cool completely before decorating.

Directions for peanut butter layer: Combine peanut butter and butter in medium-sized bowl. Use electric mixer to beat until smooth and creamy.

Stir in vanilla extract and salt until well combined. Gradually add powdered sugar until completely combined and mixture is smooth, but stiff.

Scoop dough by 1 ½ tbsp. portions and roll into smooth ball. Use hands to flatten mixture into a disk and press gently onto surface of cookie. Repeat until all cookies have been covered.

Directions for chocolate topping: Place chocolate in a heatproof bowl. Pour cream into small saucepan and warm over medium-low heat until steaming. Pour evenly over chocolate, cover with foil and let sit for 5 minutes.

Remove foil and whisk until smooth. If chocolate hasn’t completely melted, heat in microwave for 10 second intervals until smooth.

Drizzle chocolate over cookies or place small dot of chocolate in center of peanut butter to resemble candy buckeye. Allow chocolate to harden before enjoying.

Store in airtight container at room temperature for up to five days. Cookies can be frozen, wrapped tightly in plastic wrap for up to three months.

Orange Cinnamon Roll Cookies

Submitted by: Beth Harper of Fairborn

Yields: 12 large cookies

Ingredients for cinnamon roll filling:

2 ½ tbsp. butter, softened

¼ cup brown sugar

1 ½ tsp. cinnamon

1 ½ tbsp. flour

Dash of salt

Ingredients for cookie dough:

½ cup salted butter, browned and cooled

½ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup brown sugar

1 large egg, room temperature

1 ½ tsp. vanilla paste

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

¼ tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. salt

3 tsp. orange zest

Ingredients for glaze:

¾ cup powdered sugar

1 tsp. orange juice concentrate

1 tsp. orange zest

1 tbsp. heavy cream

1 tsp. vanilla

Directions: Take ½ cup of butter and melt in a small saucepan over medium heat to brown. Be sure to cook past the point of boiling. The butter will start to foam and it will begin to turn a nice golden brown with a nutty smell.

Once finished browning, pour into a bowl and allow to cool completely. You can put it in the freezer for about 15 minutes to speed up the process.

Next, you’ll make the cinnamon filling. In a medium-sized bowl, cream together the softened butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, flour and pinch of salt. Scoop into about ½ tsp.-sized balls. Place on wax or parchment paper and freeze for about 15 minutes while making cookie dough.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place the butter and sugar in a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Beat on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 3-4 minutes. Add egg and mix on low until smooth, about 30 seconds. Beat in vanilla. Slowly mix in the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and orange zest (being careful not to overmix).

Take the cinnamon balls out of the freezer and gently fold into the dough. Keep 12 of them aside to place one on top of each cookie before baking.

Scoop the dough into large balls (about 3 tbsp.). Push one cinnamon ball into the top of each cookie dough ball.

Place 6 cookie dough balls on a lined baking sheet. Bake the cookies for 10-13 minutes (you’re looking for a light golden brown around the edges).

Mix together the glaze and drizzle or brush over the cooled cookies.

Snickerdoodles

Submitted by: Greg Smallwood of Waynesville

Ingredients for cookies:

½ cup Crisco (I use sticks because they’re easy)

½ cup (1 stick) margarine or butter

1 ½ cups sugar

2 tsp. cream of tartar

1 tsp. baking soda

2 eggs

2 ¾ cups flour (might need a little more if the rolled balls are too sticky)

Ingredients for coating:

3 tsp. cinnamon

3 tbsp. sugar

Directions: Start by creaming Crisco, margarine and sugar together. Mix in cream of tartar and baking soda. Mix in eggs, and add the flour about ½ cup at a time.

Roll dough in your hands into balls the size of small walnuts, then coat in mixture of cinnamon and sugar before placing on a nonstick cookie sheet 2-3 inches apart. Flatten dough balls a bit with your hands and bake at 400 degrees for 8-10 minutes.

Finished product will be light brown, slightly crunchy on the outer edges and soft in the middle.

Levain Chocolate 4 Chip Cookies

Submitted by: Courtney Johnson-Gonzalez of Beavercreek

Ingredients:

1 cup (2 sticks) cold butter, cut into cubes

1 cup light brown sugar

½ cup white sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

1 ½ cups cake flour

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. cornstarch

¾ tsp. baking soda

¾ tsp. salt

2 cups chocolate chips, plus extra for topping (use ½ cup semi sweet chips, ½ cup semi sweet chunks, ½ cup milk chocolate and ½ cup mini chocolate chips)

Directions: Cream together cold butter, brown sugar and white sugar on medium speed for 3-4 minutes. Add eggs and vanilla, and mix thoroughly.

Combine cake flour, all-purpose flour, cornstarch, baking soda and salt in a separate bowl.

Add dry ingredients into wet ingredients in three increments, mixing well between additions. Add chocolate chip mix and fold in by hand.

Use a 3 tbsp. cookie scoop to scoop dough. Add to a container with a lid and chill 1 hour or overnight.

To bake, preheat oven to 410 degrees. Separate dough balls by 2-inches on a parchment line cookie sheet and top with extra chocolate chips.

Bake for 8-10 minutes, until edges become slightly browned (middle may seem not done, but it will firm up during cooling).

Remove from cookie sheet after 10 minutes and cool.

Dubai Chocolate Cookies with pistachio buttercream

Submitted by: Beth Harper of Fairborn

Yields: 24-30 cookies

Ingredients for cookies:

1 ½ cups butter, softened

1 ½ cups brown sugar

½ cup white sugar

3 eggs

2 tbsp. corn syrup

1 tsp. vanilla extract

3 ¾ cups of flour

1 cup cocoa

½ tsp. espresso powder

1 tbsp. cornstarch

2 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

1 12 oz. package of dark chocolate morsels

1 cup chopped pistachios (I use a mixture of salted and unsalted)

Ingredients for buttercream:

⅜ cup pistachio cream

3 cups powdered sugar

3-5 tbsp. of milk or heavy cream

Ingredients for topping:

½ cup chopped pistachios (I use a mixture of salted and unsalted)

½ cup kataifi (shredded baking phyllo)

Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a mixer, cream together butter and sugars until fluffy and light in color. Add in eggs one at a time, followed by corn syrup and vanilla. Mix until combined.

In a separate bowl, mix together flour, cocoa, espresso powder, baking soda, salt and cornstarch with a whisk.

Gradually add in dry ingredients into the wet mixture. Mix slightly, and then add the chocolate chips and pistachios by hand mixing to form a soft dough. Using a 2 tbsp. scoop, scoop dough into balls.

Place on parchment lined cookie sheet. Press down slightly before baking. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until tops are no longer shiny. Be careful not to overbake. Leave cookies on baking sheet for 5 minutes and then transfer to a rack to cool.

While cookies are cooling, combine pistachio cream and powdered sugar in a medium bowl using a hand mixer to combine. Gradually add milk or cream to get desired thickness. Once cookies are cooled, use a small spatula to ice the cookies. Before the frosting sets, sprinkle the pistachios and kataifi on top.

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

