Balancing meals, getting in protein will optimize your physical activity: 9 tips to help

Burrito Soup

Makes 10 cups

140 calories per cup

1 onion, chopped

2 zucchinis, chopped

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 can (15.5 ounces) refried beans

1 can (28 ounces) low-sodium diced tomatoes with juice

1 can (28 ounces) low-sodium crushed tomatoes with juice

2 cans (15.5 ounces) corn, drained, and rinsed

1 can (15.5 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed

2 tablespoons taco seasoning

In a skillet over medium heat, sauté onion and zucchini in oil until soft. Add refried beans and stir to break up beans. Add tomatoes, corn, black beans, and taco seasoning. Simmer over medium heat for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Tips: The more vegetables you add, the more nutrients. Try adding some of your favorites. Freeze leftovers for another meal.

Mushroom Stroganoff

Makes 6 (1 cup) servings

180 calories per serving

1 tablespoon butter

2 1/2 cups chopped onion (2 1/2 medium onions)

4 cups of sliced mushrooms

3/4 cup water

1 teaspoon bouillon (1 cube, any flavor)

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon cornstarch

3 tablespoons light sour cream

3 cups cooked whole grain noodles or brown rice

Heat the butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and mushrooms. Sauté and stir until starting to brown. In a small bowl, mix water, bouillon, garlic powder and cornstarch. Add to skillet and cook until sauce is thickened. Remove from heat. Stir in sour cream. Serve with cooked whole grain noodles or brown rice. Garnish with paprika and chopped parsley if desired. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

Tips: No dry bouillon? Use 3/4 cup of any type of broth. No sour cream? Use plain regular or Greek yogurt.

Beef Barley Skillet

Makes 4 (1 1/2) servings

362 calories per serving

1 lb. lean ground beef

1 small onion, chopped

1/4 cup chopped celery

1/4 cup chopped green pepper

1 can (14 1/2 oz.) diced tomatoes, undrained

1 1/2 cups water

3/4 cup quick-cooking barley

1/2 cup chili sauce

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/2 dried marjoram

1/8 teaspoon pepper

In a large skillet, cook beef, onion, celery, and green pepper over medium-high heat until beef is no longer pink, and vegetables are tender, breaking up beef into crumbles, 5-7 minutes, drain. Stir in remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Simmer uncovered, until barley is tender, 5-10 minutes. If desired, top with chopped parsley.

FREE NUTRITION PROGRAM

Interested in free nutrition education lessons from the OSU Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program? Contact Nancy Lyons at 937-224-9654 or lyons.489@osu.edu.

Website: extension.osu.edu