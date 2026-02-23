Battle of the Bartenders showdown is Wednesday in downtown Dayton

This year’s participating restaurants include: Amber Rose, Dayton Beer Co., Dublin Pub, El Meson, The Florentine, Manna Uptown, The Melting Pot, Meridien Uptown, Mr. Boro’s Tavern, Rip Rap Roadhouse, Smith’s Boathouse, Treasure Island Supper Club and Wheat Penny Oven & Bar. The Melting Pot and Meridien Uptown are new to the event.

“What makes this event truly fabulous is that every sip and every bite supports our locally-owned restaurants and Dayton’s own Buckeye Vodka, a company that continually shows up to support our restaurant community in such an amazing way,” said Amy Zahora, director and CEO of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association.

Here’s a preview of what’s on the menu:

Amber Rose

Food Pairing: Antipasto Skewers

Cocktail: TBA

Dayton Beer Company

Food Pairing: Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sliders & Pretzel bites with house made beer cheese

Cocktail: TBA

Dublin Pub

Food Pairing: Marinated Steak Kabobs

Cocktail: TBA

El Meson

Food Pairing: Chorizo & Manchego Cheese Quesadillas

Cocktail: TBA

Manna Uptown

Food Pairing: TBA

Cocktail: TBA

The Melting Pot

Food Pairing: Chocolate Fondue with Strawberries, Rice Krispies, Brownies & Pound Cake

Cocktail: TBA

Meridien Uptown

Food Pairing: Scallop Ceviche with Mango & Toasted Coconut

Cocktail: Meridien Sunset

Rip Rap Roadhouse

Food Pairing: Pesto Bruschetta with Buckeye Vodka Infused Tomatoes

Cocktail: TBA

Smith’s Boathouse

Food Pairing: Specialty Cheesecake

Cocktail: TBA

Treasure Island Supper Club

Food Pairing: TBA

Cocktail: TBA

Wheat Penny Oven & Bar

Food Pairing: Chicken Shawarma

Cocktail: Ready Freddie

Organizers hope the community supports the event by recognizing the value of local businesses.

“It’s a full-circle celebration of local: local bartenders, local chefs, local restaurants and a hometown vodka brans that believes in lifting them up,” Zahora said. “When you attend, you’re not just having a fun night out sampling cocktails and food — you’re directly supporting the people who make Dayton’s dining scene so special."

Ticket Information:

General Admission: $45 in advance (through Feb. 24) and $55 day of event. Ticket includes:

One Buckeye Vodka Flight Card (choice of five Buckeye Vodka cocktails from five different restaurants).

Food from each participating restaurant.

One voting chip for People’s Choice.

VIP Tickets: $65 (Limited Availability). Ticket includes:

Early entry at 6 p.m.

Food from each participating restaurant.

Two Buckeye Vodka Flight Cards (10 cocktails of your choice).

Two voting chips for People’s Choice.

General admission doors open at 6:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit dineoutdayton.com. The Steam Plant is located at 617 E. Third St., Dayton.