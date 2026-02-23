Battle of the Bartenders showdown is Wednesday in downtown Dayton

The 11th Buckeye Vodka Battle of the Bartenders competition takes place Wednesday at the Steam Plant in downtown Dayton promising high energy and bold flavors from the region’s top mixology talent.
Produced by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association, the immersive evening will allow participating restaurants to “showcase a unique Buckeye Vodka cocktail paired with a curated bite, allowing attendees to sample their way through the competition while casting their vote for People’s Choice,” according to organizers in a press release.
This year’s participating restaurants include: Amber Rose, Dayton Beer Co., Dublin Pub, El Meson, The Florentine, Manna Uptown, The Melting Pot, Meridien Uptown, Mr. Boro’s Tavern, Rip Rap Roadhouse, Smith’s Boathouse, Treasure Island Supper Club and Wheat Penny Oven & Bar. The Melting Pot and Meridien Uptown are new to the event.
“What makes this event truly fabulous is that every sip and every bite supports our locally-owned restaurants and Dayton’s own Buckeye Vodka, a company that continually shows up to support our restaurant community in such an amazing way,” said Amy Zahora, director and CEO of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association.
Credit: FILE
Credit: FILE
Here’s a preview of what’s on the menu:
Amber Rose
Food Pairing: Antipasto Skewers
Cocktail: TBA
Dayton Beer Company
Food Pairing: Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sliders & Pretzel bites with house made beer cheese
Cocktail: TBA
Dublin Pub
Food Pairing: Marinated Steak Kabobs
Cocktail: TBA
El Meson
Food Pairing: Chorizo & Manchego Cheese Quesadillas
Cocktail: TBA
Manna Uptown
Food Pairing: TBA
Cocktail: TBA
The Melting Pot
Food Pairing: Chocolate Fondue with Strawberries, Rice Krispies, Brownies & Pound Cake
Cocktail: TBA
Meridien Uptown
Food Pairing: Scallop Ceviche with Mango & Toasted Coconut
Cocktail: Meridien Sunset
Rip Rap Roadhouse
Food Pairing: Pesto Bruschetta with Buckeye Vodka Infused Tomatoes
Cocktail: TBA
Smith’s Boathouse
Food Pairing: Specialty Cheesecake
Cocktail: TBA
Treasure Island Supper Club
Food Pairing: TBA
Cocktail: TBA
Wheat Penny Oven & Bar
Food Pairing: Chicken Shawarma
Cocktail: Ready Freddie
Credit: FILE
Credit: FILE
Organizers hope the community supports the event by recognizing the value of local businesses.
“It’s a full-circle celebration of local: local bartenders, local chefs, local restaurants and a hometown vodka brans that believes in lifting them up,” Zahora said. “When you attend, you’re not just having a fun night out sampling cocktails and food — you’re directly supporting the people who make Dayton’s dining scene so special."
Ticket Information:
General Admission: $45 in advance (through Feb. 24) and $55 day of event. Ticket includes:
- One Buckeye Vodka Flight Card (choice of five Buckeye Vodka cocktails from five different restaurants).
- Food from each participating restaurant.
- One voting chip for People’s Choice.
VIP Tickets: $65 (Limited Availability). Ticket includes:
- Early entry at 6 p.m.
- Food from each participating restaurant.
- Two Buckeye Vodka Flight Cards (10 cocktails of your choice).
- Two voting chips for People’s Choice.
General admission doors open at 6:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit dineoutdayton.com. The Steam Plant is located at 617 E. Third St., Dayton.
About the Author