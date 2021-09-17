Bellbrook’s Art Town a place for community and creativity

The complex — dubbed Art Town — is home to art classes, studio and exhibition space and outdoor activities.

Various art classes taught on weekends rotate throughout the year. Currently classes in alcohol ink and illustration are ongoing and soon an acrylic pouring class will be added. Classes average $35 a session and include materials.

Caption Long-time Dayton artist, John Landsiedel, has turned his passion for community and creativity into the Bellbrook Arts Collective, a collaboration of artists offering classes, workshops and community events. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Art Town is home to artist and photography studios and many exhibit their work in the gallery space.

Among the fine artists on display are Audrey Nilsen, a California-based photographer, and area artists and photographers such as Elaine Balsley, Andi Sanders, Kathleen Lorring, Rachel Botting, and Landsiedel.

A series called Listen to the Expert is held on Saturday at 11 a.m. The casual talks feature local experts who give demonstrations and answer questions about their expertise. Coffee roasters, jewelry makers, artists and local business people have been on the roster.

Caption Art Town in Bellbrook is a place to take art classes, exhibit artwork or join in a Listen to the Expert talk. JOHN LANDSIEDEL / CONTRIBUTED

Artfest, a monthly gathering, normally draws 20 artists who sell their work from booths in the complex parking lot.

Spontaneous book readings, free vegetable giveaways and art creation can also take place. Last month an artist from India, Radha Lakshmi, created a chalk 50-foot mandala with the help of local children.

Caption Art Town in Bellbrook, is home to art classes, studio and exhibition space and outdoor activities. JOHN LANDSIEDEL / CONTRIBUTED

The next Artfest is planned for Saturday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Bellbrook Artists Collective hours at Art Town are Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

More information about the Bellbrook Artists Collective, upcoming classes, programs and ArtFest gatherings can be found on its Facebook page.