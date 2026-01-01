Best Bloody Mary Showdown in Dayton slated for February: How to go

The Bloody Mary Showdown returned for its third year on Jan. 14, 2018 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Coliseum. The event hosts 200 guests to taste their way through renditions of this classic brunch drink, drinking more than 1,000 samples created by 15 local bartenders. TOM GILLIAM / STAFF PHOTO

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

1 hour ago
Each year, bartenders across the Dayton area come together to see who can make the best Bloody Mary, the classic alcoholic beverage made from tomato juice and vodka.

The 10th annual Bloody Mary Showdown will be Feb. 1, with tickets set to go on sale Jan. 1, also known as National Bloody Mary Day. The competition is known as the Bloody Mary Showdown and is organized by Dayton937 with help from the nonprofit Planned2Give.

“We’ll have 10-15 bartenders from various bars and restaurants across town,” said Lisa Grigsby, co-founder of Planned2Give and writer for Dayton Dining. “They’ll each serve a sample, and then guests have a chance to vote for their favorite.”

Guests are not only judging the drinks — awards will also be given out to the audience’s favorite garnish and table décor.

While a finalized list of contestants is still forthcoming, Loose Ends Brewing Company, who has taken home the top prize for the past three years, will compete to defend its title.

Loose Ends Brewing at the 2025 Bloody Mary Showdown, where it took home its third consecutive win. Contributed

icon to expand image

“You never know what you’re going to get, and every bartender puts their own spin on it,” said Grigsby. “You’ll see some that are spicy, some that aren’t, you know it just depends on what they do, and it’s kinda fun.”

Those with a general admission ticket can sample eight Bloody Mary drinks. A VIP ticket will also be available, which not only allows guests to sample 12 drinks, but also includes a breakfast.

When asked about the evolution of the event, Grigsby called the first iteration of the Bloody Mary Showdown “very, very grassroots.”

“We just threw tables out, had the bartenders come, we put a banner up for each bartender, and that was about it,” said Grigsby. “I think we piped some music in.”

After the first year, the event shifted from its original October date to early February, specifically the week before the Super Bowl. This was chosen to allow more bartenders to participate, since they don’t have to work around busy schedules caused by the big game.

“We’ve continued to grow the event, I think the first year we had maybe 185 people, we’ve gotten up to as high as 500,” said Grigsby.

Not only does this year’s showdown mark its 10th anniversary (not counting 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic,) but it also marks the event’s first year in a new location—The Dayton Masonic Center.

The Dayton Masonic Center. Photo taken during the Grafton Hill Historic District Holiday Home Tour on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Proceeds from the event will benefit Planned2Give, who assist other local non profits with event organization, graphic design and team building.

HOW TO GO

What: The 10th annual Bloody Mary Showdown

When: Noon, Feb. 1

Location: 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

More info: dayton937.com

