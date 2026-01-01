Best Bloody Mary Showdown in Dayton slated for February: How to go

“We’ll have 10-15 bartenders from various bars and restaurants across town,” said Lisa Grigsby, co-founder of Planned2Give and writer for Dayton Dining. “They’ll each serve a sample, and then guests have a chance to vote for their favorite.”

Guests are not only judging the drinks — awards will also be given out to the audience’s favorite garnish and table décor.

While a finalized list of contestants is still forthcoming, Loose Ends Brewing Company, who has taken home the top prize for the past three years, will compete to defend its title.

“You never know what you’re going to get, and every bartender puts their own spin on it,” said Grigsby. “You’ll see some that are spicy, some that aren’t, you know it just depends on what they do, and it’s kinda fun.”

Those with a general admission ticket can sample eight Bloody Mary drinks. A VIP ticket will also be available, which not only allows guests to sample 12 drinks, but also includes a breakfast.

When asked about the evolution of the event, Grigsby called the first iteration of the Bloody Mary Showdown “very, very grassroots.”

“We just threw tables out, had the bartenders come, we put a banner up for each bartender, and that was about it,” said Grigsby. “I think we piped some music in.”

After the first year, the event shifted from its original October date to early February, specifically the week before the Super Bowl. This was chosen to allow more bartenders to participate, since they don’t have to work around busy schedules caused by the big game.

“We’ve continued to grow the event, I think the first year we had maybe 185 people, we’ve gotten up to as high as 500,” said Grigsby.

Not only does this year’s showdown mark its 10th anniversary (not counting 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic,) but it also marks the event’s first year in a new location—The Dayton Masonic Center.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Planned2Give, who assist other local non profits with event organization, graphic design and team building.

HOW TO GO

What: The 10th annual Bloody Mary Showdown

When: Noon, Feb. 1

Location: 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

More info: dayton937.com