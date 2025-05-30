Big ideas in a happy hour setting: Joui Wine to host ‘Night School’ conversation series

Tuesday’s launch from 6 to 7:30 p.m. will spotlight Sarah Brady Siff in a lecture titled “When Marijuana Wasn’t Cannabis: A Botanical and Legal History.”

“Take a journey to the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when several different psychoactive and medicinal plants — some of them far more dangerous than cannabis — were called ‘marijuana,’" organizers said. “Learn about the real life plant drug effects that caused reefer madness and how we all mistakenly came to believe that marijuana has always been cannabis.”

Siff holds a Ph.D. in history from The Ohio State University and is assistant professor of history at Central State University. She studies the history of drug law enforcement and is the author of law journal articles including “Targeted Marijuana Law Enforcement in Los Angeles, 1914-1959” and “A History of Early Drug Sentences in California: Racism, Rightism, Repeat.”

The remainder of the series is as follows:

Tuesday, Aug. 5

Karen Townsend, Ph.D. presents “Because People STILL Matter: The Ongoing Case for DEI.“

Tuesday, Sept. 9

Dr. Thaddeus (Tadj) Asel presents a discussion of quantum physics.

November/December TBA

An evening with Keitaro Harada, music and artistic director designate of Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra.

“We thought it would be cool to have an opportunity to tap into the great thinkers and great minds in our community to share their expertise,” Gay said. “We have so many different, passionate, highly intelligent people in our community.”

She also explained the reasoning behind conceiving an evening centered on a lecture series.

“We might not have, in our busy lives, the ability to sign up for a college course over a topic we’re interested in but on a Tuesday night we can listen to somebody give a really interesting lecture for an hour,” Gay said. “And what better way to do it than with a drink in hand as well.”

Tickets are $22 and includes a welcome drink (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) and the lecture. For tickets, visit exploretock.com/joui-wine-dayton/event/553644/night-school.

For more information, visit jouiwine.com. Joui Wine is located at 117 E. Third St., Dayton.