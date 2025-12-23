Bill’s Donuts preparing to close for the holidays

Breaking: Man, Dayton officer injured after gunfire exchanged during standoff in Washington Twp.

If you’d like a glazed twist, muffin or donut hole from Bill’s Donuts, you have until Christmas Eve to do so.

The popular shop at 268 N. Main St. in Centerville will close for the holidays at noon Dec. 24 and reopen at 3 p.m. Jan. 2, 2026. Pre-orders ended today.

“Make sure to stop in and grab enough holiday treats to last!,” noted a post on the shop’s Facebook page. “These candies, pastries, and donuts are the perfect addition to a holiday party and exactly what we need to get into the holiday spirit.”

Bill’s sells between 5,000 to 8,000 doughnuts on any given day but closes during the holidays, which has been a longstanding tradition.

“All of us at Bill’s wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” noted the shop’s website.

For more information, visit billsdonuts.us.

