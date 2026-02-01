Black History Month events in the Dayton area

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company ‘Beyond the Text’

When: 4-5:30 p.m. Feb. 3

Location: 300 Abbey Ave., Dayton

More info: The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company has teamed up with the Dayton Metro Library to perform “Beyond the Text” at the library’s West Branch. Focused on the impact African American writers have had on literature, the performance will “transform written text into a visual language, deepening the audience’s connection to the these narratives.”

Sinclair Community College Black Unity Conference

When: 6 p.m. Feb. 6 and 11 a.m. Feb. 7

Location: 301 W. Fourth St., Dayton

More info: Sinclair Community College’s Black Unity Conference will consist of two events. The first, to be held on Feb. 6, is a screening of the film “The Six Tripe Eight,” which tells the story of the only Women’s Army Corps unit of color during World War II. The movie stars Kerry Washington as Captain Charity Adams, the unit’s leader and Dayton resident. At 11 a.m. on Feb. 7, there will be a program discussing the book “The History of Hope in the Making: The Legacy of African Americans in Dayton.” Light refreshments will be served at both events.

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center Black History Month Celebration

When: Feb. 7-28

Location: 50 E. Freedom Way, Cincinnati

More info: Five events will make up the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center’s Black History Month Celebration. The slate of programs include a talent showcase, a screening of the documentary “Or Does it Explode?” and a discussion of the L.A. Rebellion film movement.

Old School R&B Music Bingo

When: 1-3 p.m. Feb. 7

Location: 275 S. Limestone St., Springfield

More info: Sisters United for Prevention will host a Black History-themed R&B Music Bingo event Feb. 7 at Clark State College’s Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center. In addition to the music, there will be food and a cash bar. Tickets can be purchased at the Young Hair Salon, located at 1928 E. High St. in Springfield.

Black History Mausoleum Tour

When: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 7 and Feb. 21

Location: 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton

More info: The Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum will celebrate Black History Month with a special tour of its grounds highlighting famous African American people who are buried there, such as Paul Laurence Dunbar and James H. McGee. The tour will also visit the cemetery’s indoor mausoleum. Tickets are limited.

Harrison Twp. Black History Month Recognition

When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11

Location: 5949 N. Dixie Drive, Harrison Twp.

More info: Harrison Twp. will host its Black History Month Recognition on Feb. 11 at its Community Center. The event will celebrate the people who have helped shaped the Black community.

The Dayton Funk Legacy

When: 4-6 p.m. Feb. 13

Location: 215 E. Third St., Dayton

More info: Muse Machine’s “The Dayton Funk Legacy” will be an experience teaching guests about Dayton’s history with the funk music genre. Held at the Dayton Metro Library’s Main Branch, the event will feature live music and audience participation.

Black History Movie Night: ‘Harriet’

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 13

Location: 57 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook

More info: The Winters-Bellbrook Community Library will screen the movie “Harriet” to honor Black History Month on Feb. 13. The film recounts the famous story of Harriet Tubman and stars Cynthia Erivo, famous for her role of Elphaba in the “Wicked” series.

‘For Colored Girls’ at the Edward A. Dixon Gallery

When: Feb. 20-23

Location: 222 N. Saint Clair St., Dayton

More info: ​INNOVAtheatre will host a production of Ntozake Shange’s play “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf” to commemorate Black History Month. This production is recommended for those age 16 and older, as it discusses mature topics such as domestic violence and mental health.

Black History Month Family Storytime

When: 10:30-11:15 a.m. Feb. 21

Location: 6243 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights

More info: Dayton Metro Library’s Black History Month Family Storytime will recognize significant Black historical figures with books, songs and activities. The event will be held at the library’s Huber Heights Branch.

The Cozy Book Nook Black History Month Celebration

When: Noon-4 p.m. Feb. 21

Location: 1400 E. Third St., Dayton

More info: To celebrate Black History Month, The Cozy Book Nook will host several of the area’s African American authors, who will sign copies of their books and tell their stories.

Lincoln Community Center Black History Month Celebration

When: 4-6 p.m. Feb. 21

Location: 110 Ash St., Troy

More info: Black History Month will be celebrated at the Lincoln Community Center with an event featuring jazz and soul food. More details are forthcoming.

All Black Everything

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 21

Location: 336 E. Fifth St., Dayton

More info: Described as “a celebration of Black sound, Black art, Black expression,” the upcoming All Black Everything at Oregon Express will feature musical performances from Blanch Robinson and Tyrant, F.E.Y.T.H, Istayniche and more.

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company ‘Black by Popular Demand’

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 and 4 p.m. March 1

Location: 138 N. Main St., Dayton

More info: DCDC’s upcoming “Black By Popular Demand” will showcase four works from Black artists— “In My Father’s House” by Kirk Franklin, “Martyr’s Road” by Kevin Ward, “Wawa Aba” by Stafford C. Berry Jr. and “The Call(ing)” by Qarrianne Blayr.