dayton-daily-news logo
X

Blast into summer with free Dayton Metro Library ‘Pop-Up’ activities

The Dayton Metro Library is hosting free Pop-Up programs at library branches all summer long. DAYTON METRO LIBRARY
The Dayton Metro Library is hosting free Pop-Up programs at library branches all summer long. DAYTON METRO LIBRARY

What to Do | 1 hour ago
By Lisa Powell

The Dayton Metro Library is hosting free Pop-Up programs at library branches all summer long.

The outdoor programing is geared toward children, teens and families with dance parties, family yoga and more.

ExploreWORTH THE DRIVE: 7 summer music festivals you won’t want to miss

“Pop-Up Programs are a fun way to offer in-person programs outside,” Julie Buchanan, Dayton Metro Library programming manager, said in a release. “Kids are ready to be with other kids, and our librarians are eager to interact with their young patrons again.”

The Dayton Metro Library is hosting free Pop-Up programs at library branches all summer long. DAYTON METRO LIBRARY
The Dayton Metro Library is hosting free Pop-Up programs at library branches all summer long. DAYTON METRO LIBRARY

Pop-up activities also include story times, STEM experiments, craft activities, book talks and guided meditation. The programs vary by location and attendance can be counted in the library’s Summer Challenge.

A schedule of events can be found online or at branch locations.

ExploreFirst-ever Big Chill Ice Cream Fest includes 10 Dayton ice cream stops

Walk-ins are welcome if space permits, but advance registration is recommended. Programs will be rescheduled for inclement weather.

For more information or to contact a branch library, call the Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665 or go to DaytonMetroLibrary.org.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top