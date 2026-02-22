Book Nook: A son honors his family for doing almost anything to gain their freedom

The senior Truong was sent to a “re-education camp.” While that was underway Mrs. Truong supported the family by selling things on the black market. The author was their youngest child. After their father was released from the camp, the author’s oldest brother became deeply involved in the elder Truong’s escape plans.

All these years later David Truong asked that brother the details of their escape plan. It involved obtaining a boat to sneak away across the South China Sea. This was a complicated feat to attempt. The family lived in Saigon, Truong’s two older brothers moved to a fishing village to become fishermen so they could gain access to a boat.

The first one they obtained developed engine problems. They gave up, returning to Saigon. Authorities found out about their failed attempt - they punished the Truongs. The author’s oldest brother and his mother got imprisoned. The Truongs had relatives with connections in North Vietnam who were able to intercede to free them-once again they began plotting escape. Now multiple groups of people tried escaping on two vessels.

One group landed in Malaysia, the other in Singapore. They were welcomed in Malaysia. In Singapore they were asked to leave. That’s when this story becomes truly amazing and somewhat amusing. The Truong family finally made it to the U.S. where they started anew. In an interview David Truong expressed his gratitude that these refugees from a place where they were no longer safe had been welcomed on our shores.

The Truongs worked hard to succeed in America. David Truong is an attorney, he earned his law degree at the University of Dayton.

Some 20 years ago, we invaded Afghanistan to track down 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden, then exacting “regime change,” removing the Taliban. As in Vietnam, eventually we gave up, withdrew. The Taliban remains. As in Vietnam, many people were not safe. During this ongoing turmoil millions of refugees fled to neighboring countries then were forced to return to that chaotic land. Are Afghan refugees who allied with the U.S. accepted here like they were 50 years ago when they escaped Vietnam? Not very much. Different times.

