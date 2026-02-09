Book Nook: Burke gives readers big bangs for their bucks

As “The Hadacol Boogie” opens, Dave’s daughter Alafair has returned for a visit to the Robicheaux residence where Dave, a widower several times over, lives alone with his pet raccoon and cat. Alafair bears similarities to Burke’s actual daughter Alafair. They both went to Reed College in Oregon and then went on to become novelists.

The similarities end there. Long-time Burke devotees will note her presence increases the likelihood she will become a target for the dastardly schemes of villains and that Dave and Clete will have to rescue her. That is almost a given. When it comes to Alafair, her father is as fiercely protective as mother bears are with their cubs.

Dave Robicheaux carries lots of rage in this one. He often seems on the verge of exploding. Just about the only tranquil moments are when he is spending time with his daughter but even those times can become fraught as Dave’s law enforcement career keeps intruding.

A guy named Boone Hendrix turns up repeatedly. His strange manners and ever present appearances are confusing. Is he good or evil? Is he even real? Could he be a ghost? Don’t scoff, ghosts make frequent visits to the pages of these novels. This Louisiana landscape is haunted and Boone Hendrix is another haunted soul.

Then there’s Jerry Carlucci, a flashy criminal who was Dave’s boyhood friend. They had played baseball and boxed. There were secret hideaways. There’s a lot of the Robicheaux back story in this one especially when it comes to his parents. His readers will recall the tragic oil rig disaster that took his dad’s life. There are shocking revelations here about his mother that were new to this reviewer.

Then there’s Clete, always Clete. Those two are inseparable. Clete has Dave’s back. He also has a comparable propensity to explode then savagely wreak havoc. Neither man can seem to control tempers that flare over insults and injustices.

Some gangsters from New Jersey turn up. What are they up to? Their boss recognizes Clete from a notorious incident in Montana featured in a previous book. Oh, there’s also a love story here but you’ll have to read the book to find out about it.

I am hoping to do another radio show with Burke for this book. That would be our 25th interview.