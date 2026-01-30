Brad Paisley joins Voices of America Country Music Fest 2026 lineup

Breaking: Kettering plans to demolish part of Wilmington Heights Shopping Center

Headliners also include Blake Shelton and Rascall Flats.
County music performer Brad Paisley sings during the State Dinner with President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Kenya's President William Ruto and first lady Rachel Ruto at the White House, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

County music performer Brad Paisley sings during the State Dinner with President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Kenya's President William Ruto and first lady Rachel Ruto at the White House, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
17 minutes ago
Joining the slate of performers at this year’s annual Voices of America Country Music Fest is “He Didn’t Have to Be” and “Me Neither” singer Brad Paisley.

Paisley, a West Virginia native, will perform as the kick-off headliner on Thursday, Aug. 6 at the large festival in West Chester Twp.

The 4-day long festival will be Aug. 6-9, 2026. Rascall Flats and Blake Shelton will also be headliners.

According to festival organizers, the VOA Country Music Festival brought more than 100,000 people to Southwest Ohio for its festivities in 2025, when headliners were Carrie Underwood, HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman and Darius Rucker.

The four-day Voices of America Country Music Fest happened from Thursday, Aug. 7 to Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, at Voice of America MetroPark in West Chester Twp. 45 acts played the festival, which also featured plenty of food truck options, vendors and drink booths. Here’s Friday night’s highlights featuring Carrie Underwood’s headlining set and Shaboozey. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

The festival will again bring more than 30 country music artists. In a news release, organizers said they anticipate the festival will again be a sold-out event.

The 2026 festival will be the fourth year since its inception. The festival made its debut in 2023, when around 80,000 country music fans packed the Voice of America MetroPark. The event was even more popular in its second year, with more than 100,000 attending.

